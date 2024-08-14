Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BUSINESS

U.S. allocates $27 million in humanitarian aid to Nigeria

The United States government has announced $27 million in humanitarian funding to support Nigeria as part of its broader Sub-Saharan African aid efforts. This was revealed by the U.S. Mission Nigeria in a statement shared on its official X account on Wednesday.

The international agency stated that the $27 million is part of the $536 million in humanitarian assistance announced by U.S. Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya a few days ago.

“This week @UnderSecStateJ announced nearly $536 million in additional humanitarian funding across Africa, including $27 million in Nigeria. The US is committed to continued partnership providing lifesaving assistance & protection to vulnerable people & generous host communities throughout the continent,” the statement read.

Background:
Last week, U.S. Under Secretary Uzra Zeya announced a total of $536 million in life-saving humanitarian assistance from the United States to Sub-Saharan Africa.

