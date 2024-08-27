The Israeli Defense Force Successfully Rescues Hostage Held in Gaza for Nearly a Year

The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) and Israel Security Agency announced on Tuesday, August 27, that they successfully rescued another hostage, Qaid Farhan Alkadi, who was taken during the October 7 terrorist attack. Alkadi, 52, had been held in the Gaza Strip for almost a year. The rescue was part of a daring operation conducted deep inside Gaza by a mixed company of Israeli combatants, including members of the 401st Brigade, 162nd Division, and Shayetet 13, along with contributions from the Yahalom engineering combat special ops unit and intelligence operatives from the Israel Security Agency.

Alkadi is currently receiving medical care in a hospital and is in stable condition. His family has been notified and is being accompanied by IDF personnel to reunite with him.

Despite this successful rescue, 108 Israeli hostages remain in the control of terrorists in Gaza, with 36 confirmed dead. The majority of these hostages were taken during the October 7 attacks last year and have been held for over 320 days.