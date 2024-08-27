New Zealand launches temporary Visa to address seasonal labor shortages

New Zealand has introduced a new temporary visa under the Specific Purpose Work Visa category to address labor shortages in critical seasonal industries. This initiative aims to provide essential support to sectors such as horticulture and viticulture, which often face difficulties in securing adequate workers during peak periods. The new visa is poised to play a pivotal role in bolstering the country’s agricultural and tourism industries as they prepare for their busiest seasons.

New Zealand’s Temporary Visa Overview

A temporary visa allows individuals to reside in a country for a limited time, typically for specific purposes like work, study, or tourism. Unlike permanent visas, temporary visas do not confer long-term residency or citizenship rights. They are usually granted for short-term roles, seasonal employment, or specific events. In New Zealand, temporary visas like the Specific Purpose Work Visa help bridge labor gaps during peak seasons, ensuring the uninterrupted operation of vital industries.

Targeted Sectors and Benefits

New Zealand’s new temporary visa is specifically designed for industries that require seasonal labor, including horticulture, viticulture, ski instructing, and tree planting. These sectors frequently experience labor shortages during peak seasons, and this visa aims to address that need effectively.

Application Process and Requirements

Applications for this visa must be submitted by March 31, 2025. To qualify, employers must:

Hold employer accreditation.

Offer a minimum wage of NZD 29.66 (approximately ₹1,543) per hour.

Ensure at least 30 hours of work per week.

Employers are also required to advertise the role before hiring and must provide evidence of this effort as part of the visa application.

Changes to the Recognised Seasonal Employers (RSE) Scheme

Significant changes to the Recognised Seasonal Employers (RSE) scheme will take effect on September 2, 2024, aiming to better support both employers and workers:

Guaranteed Hours: Employers must pay RSE workers for an average of 30 hours per week over four weeks, addressing issues of fluctuating work availability due to weather conditions. Multi-Entry Visas: RSE workers will now be eligible for multi-entry visas, allowing them to leave and re-enter New Zealand during the season, though they must cover the costs of any temporary departures. Accommodation Costs: Employers can increase accommodation costs by 15% or NZD 15.00 per week, whichever is less, for 12 months. This applies only to workers who have not agreed on accommodation costs before September 2, 2024.

Enhanced Flexibility for RSE Workers

The new rules offer greater flexibility for RSE workers, including:

Extended Grace Period: The grace period for moving between employers or regions will be extended from 14 to 21 days.

The grace period for moving between employers or regions will be extended from 14 to 21 days. Increased Mobility: Workers can more easily transfer between employers, enhancing job opportunities and supporting industries in need of seasonal labor.

Salary Requirements

From the 2024-2025 season, returning RSE workers (those in their third or subsequent seasons) must be paid at least NZD 25.47 (approximately ₹1,325) per hour, which is 10% above the minimum wage. New workers must be paid at least the New Zealand minimum