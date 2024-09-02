Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Nigeria's govt throws death penalty treason, inciting military charges at hunger protesters

Nigeria’s govt throws death penalty treason, inciting military charges at hunger protesters
A Nigerian youth seen waving the Nigerian national flag in support of the ongoing protest against the unjust brutality of The Nigerian Police Force Unit named Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Lagos on October 13, 2020. - Nigerians took to the streets once again on October 13, 2020, in several cities for fresh protests against police brutality, bringing key roads to a standstill in economic hub Lagos. Demonstrations organised on social media erupted earlier this month calling for the abolition of a notorious police unit accused of unlawful arrests, torture and extra-judicial killings. The government gave in to the demand on October 11, 2020, announcing that the federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) was being disbanded in a rare concession to people power in Africa's most populous nation. (Photo by Benson Ibeabuchi / AFP) (Photo by BENSON IBEABUCHI/AFP via Getty Images)

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Earlier today on Monday September 2, 2024, the government of Nigeria headed by President Bola Tinubu dragged 10 persons to the Abuja Federal High Court Abuja with the serious charges of treason and conspiring to destabilize the country through alleged efforts to incite the military to overthrow the government.  The main charges, if convicted, carry the death penalty.

A part of the charges stated that they acted “with intent to destabilize Nigeria … and intimidate the president”.

The protesters and alleged conspirators were part of the August 2024 demonstrations against the hardships and skyrocketing prices of foods, fuel and all the necessities of living in Nigeria.

Regarding the treason charges, Isa Sanusi, director for Amnesty International in Nigeria stated that “These are blatantly trumped-up charges that must be immediately withdrawn.”

Amnesty International said that at least 22 protesters were killed by the Nigerian security forces during the demonstrations.  The government disputes this number.

By USAfricaLIVE
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
