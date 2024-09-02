Nigeria’s govt throws death penalty treason, inciting military charges at hunger protesters

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Earlier today on Monday September 2, 2024, the government of Nigeria headed by President Bola Tinubu dragged 10 persons to the Abuja Federal High Court Abuja with the serious charges of treason and conspiring to destabilize the country through alleged efforts to incite the military to overthrow the government. The main charges, if convicted, carry the death penalty.

A part of the charges stated that they acted “with intent to destabilize Nigeria … and intimidate the president”.

The protesters and alleged conspirators were part of the August 2024 demonstrations against the hardships and skyrocketing prices of foods, fuel and all the necessities of living in Nigeria.

Regarding the treason charges, Isa Sanusi, director for Amnesty International in Nigeria stated that “These are blatantly trumped-up charges that must be immediately withdrawn.”

Amnesty International said that at least 22 protesters were killed by the Nigerian security forces during the demonstrations. The government disputes this number.

