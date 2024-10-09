Kenyan Deputy President impeached amid allegations of corruption and ethnic division

Kenya’s National Assembly voted on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, citing charges that include self-enrichment and inciting ethnic discord. The Speaker of the House, Moses Wetang’ula, confirmed the results, marking a decisive moment as the Senate prepares to review the motion.

“According to the results … of the motion that I’ve just declared, a total of 281 members, being more than two-thirds of the members of the National Assembly, have voted in support of the motion,” Wetang’ula announced.

Gachagua, who has consistently denied all accusations, played a crucial role in securing President William Ruto’s 2022 electoral victory by mobilizing votes from the densely populated central Kenya region. However, recent tensions between Gachagua and Ruto have been widely reported, with rumors circulating of a rift as political alliances have shifted in recent months.

President Ruto recently dismissed much of his cabinet, bringing in opposition members following nationwide protests earlier this year against unpopular tax hikes. These protests, which took place in June and July, resulted in the deaths of more than 50 people.

Ahead of the parliamentary vote, Gachagua made a plea to lawmakers, urging them to follow their moral compass. “If you search your conscience and listen to the issues that have been raised, and you find that there are no grounds to impeach the Deputy President of Kenya, please make the right decision,” he said.

Despite his appeal, the motion to impeach passed with a resounding 281 votes in favor and 44 against, with one abstention.

Kimani Ichung’wah, the majority leader in parliament, emphasized the gravity of the charges, stating that Gachagua had “violated not one, but eight provisions of our constitution.” During the heated proceedings, Ichung’wah led a chant, “Rigathi must go,” portraying the Deputy President as “a great danger to our nationhood and the unity of our republic.”

In a press conference held on the eve of the impeachment vote, Gachagua maintained his innocence, refuting allegations of building a substantial unexplained property portfolio and accusations of promoting “ethnic balkanization.”

“I will fight to the end,” Gachagua declared defiantly.