Qatar University opens applications for fully funded international scholarships

Qatar University has officially opened applications for its prestigious scholarship program, which offers financial support to international students pursuing undergraduate degrees. This scholarship provides a comprehensive package to help students throughout their academic journey.

As reported by Scholarship Region, the Qatar University Scholarship covers full tuition and book fees, provides student housing, and includes round-trip airfare. Additionally, recipients are awarded an annual stipend of QR 6,000.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for the Qatar University Undergraduate Scholarship, applicants must meet several criteria. These include holding a high school certificate (or its equivalent) with a minimum average of 95%, receiving final acceptance to the university, and meeting the specific admission requirements of their chosen college.

The scholarship must be used starting from the semester it is granted, although students may request to defer it for one semester, pending committee approval. If a student fails their first semester, the scholarship will be revoked, and the student will be notified through their Qatar University email. Furthermore, recipients must maintain a good reputation and cannot hold another scholarship or sponsorship concurrently.

Benefits of the Scholarship

According to Scholarship Region, the benefits offered by this program include a tuition and textbook fee exemption, a monthly stipend of QR 500, student housing accommodations (two students per room), and transportation to and from campus. The scholarship also includes an annual round-trip airfare ticket and a residence permit under Qatar University sponsorship.

Required Application Documents

Applicants must provide specific documents as part of the application process. These include an online application form, a passport-size photo, a valid ID or international passport, high school transcripts, and a health certificate. It is essential that international applicants submit original transcripts during the application period, as incomplete applications may lead to disqualification.

Application Process

Interested students are encouraged to visit the Qatar University scholarship webpage to access the online application form during the designated application period. Once submitted, applications are evaluated after the deadline. Nominated candidates will receive an initial conditional acceptance letter and will be assisted with visa arrangements by the university. Final decisions regarding admission and scholarships will be communicated via email.