Congo opposition leaders call for protests over proposed constitutional changes

Leading opposition figures in the Democratic Republic of Congo have called for nationwide protests against President Felix Tshisekedi’s plans to draft a new constitution, raising concerns over potential changes to presidential term limits.

Last month, President Tshisekedi announced plans to establish a national commission next year to draft a revised constitution, describing the current charter, adopted by referendum in 2006, as “outdated.” The announcement has sparked unease among opposition leaders, who fear the proposed changes could undermine democratic safeguards.

“The constitution was meant to ‘prevent authoritarian drifts’ and ‘guarantee democratic transitions of power,’” stated Shadary Ramazani, spokesperson for former President Joseph Kabila’s party, in a joint statement issued by opposition leaders. The statement also included endorsements from prominent figures such as Kabila, former presidential candidates Martin Fayulu and Moise Katumbi.

The opposition has voiced concerns that Tshisekedi may attempt to extend the current two-term, five-year presidential limit, potentially enabling him to remain in power beyond his current mandate. Tshisekedi, who was reelected last December in an election widely disputed by opposition groups, has spent much of his presidency seeking to bolster legitimacy following his contentious 2018 victory.

In recent months, Tshisekedi has repeatedly criticized the existing constitution, citing its inefficiencies, such as prolonged delays in forming governments after elections and ongoing tensions between governors and provincial assemblies. While he has suggested that any decision to alter presidential term limits would ultimately rest with the people, his plans have fueled suspicion among his political opponents.

Experts note that while Tshisekedi has the authority to propose constitutional amendments, such changes would require approval from either 60% of parliament or a public referendum to take effect.

As Congo grapples with persistent armed conflict in the east and political tensions in its capital, the prospect of constitutional reform has reignited divisions, with opposition leaders urging citizens to take to the streets to resist any perceived threats to democratic principles.

(AP)