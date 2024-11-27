Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Ex-Governor Yahaya Bello takes charge of courtroom chaos during arraignment

Former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, took control of crowd management after Justice Maryann Anenih temporarily exited the courtroom due to disorder.

Justice Anenih had arrived to preside over the arraignment of Bello and his co-defendants but abruptly rose and declared she would not return until order was restored in the courtroom.

In an unexpected move, Bello, seated at the front of the courtroom, stood up and addressed the unruly crowd. He directed his supporters and sympathizers to vacate their seats and leave the courtroom. His intervention successfully de-escalated the tension, as the crowd complied and exited one by one without resistance.

To ensure continued order, Bello stationed himself at the courtroom entrance, personally overseeing compliance with the court’s directive.

The arraignment, which involves 16 charges against the former governor, is being prosecuted by the Federal Government’s legal team, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Kemi Pinheiro. Bello’s defense team is headed by Joseph Dauda, SAN.

Yahaya Bello was declared wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in April 2024. The EFCC has accused Bello, along with his nephews Ali Bello, Dauda Suliman, and Abdulsalam Hudu, of laundering over ₦80 billion. Initially, 19 charges were filed against the defendants.

The proceedings mark a significant step in the high-profile case involving allegations of financial mismanagement during Bello’s tenure as governor.
(NAN)

