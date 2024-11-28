Niger State proposes N1.2 trillion budget for 2025

Niger State Governor Umaru Bago has unveiled a draft budget estimate of N1.2 trillion for the 2025 fiscal year. The announcement was made by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Digital Media and Strategy, Abdullberqy Usman Ebbo, via his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

According to the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mustapha Ndajiwo, who presented the details during an Executive Council meeting at the Government House in Minna, the budget reflects the administration’s focus on infrastructure development and economic growth.

“The Niger State Government, at its Executive Council meeting on November 26, 2024, presented a draft 2025 fiscal year budget estimate of N1.20 trillion for Council approval,” Ebbo stated.

Breakdown of the 2025 Budget:

The proposed budget is divided into two main components:

• Recurrent Expenditure: ₦188.42 billion (15.68%)

• Capital Expenditure: ₦1.01 trillion (84.34%)

This marks a significant 32.94% increase compared to the approved 2024 budget. While recurrent expenditure has increased by 1.18%, capital expenditure has risen by 32.98%, underscoring the state’s commitment to infrastructure and development projects.

Factors Influencing the Budget Increase:

Governor Bago attributed the budget expansion to two primary factors:

• Infrastructure Deficit: Addressing the state’s critical development needs.

• Inflationary Trends: Accounting for rising costs in the country.

“The size of the estimate was informed by the gap in infrastructure and key development areas, as well as the inflationary trend of the country,” the Governor explained.

Following the presentation, the Executive Council approved the draft budget and directed the Commissioner for Budget and Planning to submit it to the Niger State House of Assembly for consideration.

Key Development Initiatives:

Niger State has also launched partnerships and initiatives aimed at boosting agricultural production and economic growth. The government has entered into a partnership with Chinese Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones in Sichuan Province to enhance knowledge sharing, technology transfer, and agricultural investment opportunities.

Additionally, as part of a $2.5 billion livestock investment initiative led by Nigeria’s Federal Government and JBS, a prominent Brazilian meat processing company, Niger State has allocated 1.2 million hectares of land. Being a pilot state for the initiative, Niger is set to benefit from:

• Creation of One Million Jobs: Through agricultural and livestock activities.

• Development of 100,000 New Farm Estate Homes: To support rural livelihoods.

• Establishment of 100 Agricultural Facilities: Across the state to improve productivity.

The success of these initiatives will be bolstered by the Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway, a 125-kilometer route passing through Niger State, enhancing infrastructure and facilitating economic growth.

With the 2025 budget, Niger State aims to address its infrastructure gaps, enhance food security, and create employment opportunities while setting a foundation for long-term development.