U.S: Trump invites Chinese President Xi Jinping and world leaders to inauguration

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has invited Chinese President Xi Jinping and other foreign leaders to attend his January 20 inauguration ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. However, it remains unclear whether Xi or any other foreign leaders plan to accept the invitation.

Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for Trump’s transition team, told Fox News that Xi’s attendance is still “to be determined.” The invitation was extended in early November, shortly after Trump secured a new four-year term in the White House by defeating Vice President Kamala Harris.

Leavitt did not disclose the full list of invited leaders. Traditionally, U.S. presidential inaugurations are attended by foreign ambassadors and diplomats rather than heads of state. According to State Department records dating back to 1874, no foreign leader has ever attended a U.S. presidential inauguration.

Leavitt framed the invitations as a demonstration of Trump’s commitment to fostering dialogue.

“This is an example of President Trump creating an open dialogue with leaders of countries that are not just our allies but also our adversaries and competitors,” she said. “He is willing to talk to anyone, and he will always put America’s interests first.”

Xi Jinping’s Potential Visit

If Xi Jinping were to attend, the occasion could provide an early opportunity for the two leaders of the world’s largest economies to address pressing trade and security issues.

Trump has pledged to impose significant tariffs on Chinese exports, aiming to pressure Beijing to curb fentanyl trafficking into the United States and to create a more balanced trade relationship.

Another contentious issue is the fate of TikTok, the popular social media app owned by China’s ByteDance. The U.S. has set a January 19 deadline—just a day before the inauguration—for ByteDance to sell TikTok or face a ban. TikTok is appealing the ban in the Supreme Court after losing an earlier attempt to block it.

Trump’s Remarks and Risk-Taking Approach

During a recent appearance at the New York Stock Exchange, where he rang the opening bell, Trump hinted at the unconventional nature of his invitations.

“I’ve been thinking about inviting certain people to the inauguration,” Trump said. “And some people said, ‘Wow, that’s a little risky, isn’t it?’ I said, ‘Maybe it is. We’ll see. We like to take little chances.’”

Notably, the Kremlin announced on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose military actions in Ukraine have drawn U.S. condemnation, did not receive an invitation.

Building International Relations

Since his election victory, Trump has engaged with several world leaders. He hosted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and Argentine President Javier Milei at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate.

In Paris last weekend, Trump met French President Emmanuel Macron, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Britain’s Prince William during the reopening of the restored Notre Dame Cathedral, which suffered significant fire damage in 2019.

Leavitt emphasized Trump’s appeal on the global stage.

“World leaders are lining up to meet with President Trump because they know he will soon return to power and restore peace through American strength around the globe,” she said.

Whether Xi Jinping or other leaders will break with tradition to attend the inauguration remains uncertain, but Trump’s invitations underscore his intent to set a bold tone for his second term.