USAfrica: Tinubu appoints Ndidi Nwakuche as acting Controller-General of Nigeria’s Correctional Service

President Bola Tinubu has announced his appointment of Ndidi Nwakuche as the Acting Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service.

He is moving forward from his previous position of the Deputy Controller-General overseeing Training and Staff Development.

It is effective December 15, 2024.

Ndidi, born on November 26, 1966, is from Oguta in Imo State.

Nwakuche is a Fellow of Nigeria’s National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies. He was awarded the national honor of Member of the Federal Republic.