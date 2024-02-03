USAfrica: Ruth Ogunleye as a sacrificial lamb. By Chris Uchenna Agbedo
Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet. Agbedo is a Professor of Linguistics, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and contributing analyst to USAfrica multimedia networks “It is pertinent to note that most of our barracks and formations are gradually being flooded with cases of sexual abuse of minors and vulnerable adults…” – *Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya* (Former COAS) “In 2022…I met –, who requested sex from me and I refused. Ever since then, this man has been my nightmare in the Army, threatening to dismiss me each time…” – *Ruth Ogunleye* In August 2021, Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff (COAS), had decried rising cases of sexual abuse in the military formations across the country. The COAS stated this in Makurdi, Benue State at the 2021 Conference of Nigerian Armed Forces Catholic Chaplains. Represented by the Commandant of the Nigeria Army School of Engineering, Brig. Gen. Mark Mamman, the COAS observed that “most of our barracks and formations are gradually being flooded with cases of sexual abuse of minors and vulnerable adults. Thus, your theme for this combined conference, ‘Protecting/Safeguarding of Minors and Vulnerable Adults in NA Formations: The Role of the Chaplain’, is important to address the causes and solutions to such menace,” Gen. Yahaya noted. Perhaps, it is pertinent to observe that the public acknowledgment of this issue by such a high-ranking military official sheds light on a disturbing trend, the horrible effect of experiencing abuse and neglect in childhood of which Gen Yahaya opined, could lead to adverse outcome in adulthood. Lt. Gen Farouk Yahaya’s statement signals an awareness of a pervasive problem that has, until now, remained largely concealed within the military’s internal workings. Barely three years after that public self-indictment, the vulnerability of minors and vulnerable adults in Nigerian Army (NA) barracks came to light when a female serving soldier, Ruth Ogunleye shook the Nigerian Army to its very foundation with damning allegations of sexual harassment against some named senior colleagues. Narrating her experience on TikTok via her handle @Ogunleyeruthsavage1, Ruth Ogunleye claimed that some senior officers had made repeated attempts to assault her. “He froze my account for one year…Anytime he feels like he wants to embarrass me, he asks some soldiers to beat me. After beating me, they will inject me…,” Ruth alleged in the viral video. Ogunleye, who appeared composed but resolute in the video, detailed instances of inappropriate behaviour, recounting her experiences with the accused officers. She described a toxic environment that not only undermined her professional standing but also posed a serious threat to her personal safety. The TikTok video has reignited discussions about the pervasive incidence of sexual harassment within the military, drawing attention to the broader challenges of addressing harassment within hierarchical and traditionally male-dominated institutions. It has unearthed a number of issues bordering on the complexities of due process for addressing grievances in the military, personal sacrifice, courage, inelastic nature of human patience, arrest and detention of Ruth, image problems for the NA, and the urgency of independent inquiry and institutional reforms. Given the gravity of the allegations, it becomes a challenge to determine whether Ruth had exhausted the laid-down procedure for seeking redress in the NA, especially the window of opportunity provided by Human Rights and Gender Desks established in Army headquarters and other NA formations nationwide, where complaints about human rights and gender issues are addressed. In this regard, the NA through its spokesman, Maj. Gen. Nwachukwu Onyema slammed Ogunleye for failing to utilise “the established channels for addressing grievances and concerns as a member of a noble and disciplined force” before resorting to social media to ventilate her grievances against some of her senior colleagues. Although Gen Onyema had responded swiftly, promising to investigate the weighty allegations, Ogunleye’s exposé has sparked widespread concerns and raised questions about the integrity of the outcome of such investigations. No doubt, military institutions typically have internal mechanisms for addressing grievances, including channels for reporting harassment. However, the effectiveness and fairness of these processes can vary. Ruth’s decision to go public may suggest a lack of confidence in the existing internal avenues or a perception that her concerns would not be adequately addressed through traditional channels. It is also possible that she faced barriers or fears of retaliation within the military structure, prompting her to seek public attention. The efficacy of internal procedures for handling such complaints can be influenced by a number of factors, including institutional culture, power dynamics, and the willingness of individuals to come forward. The success of Ruth’s actions may hinge on whether her public disclosure prompts a more thorough and transparent investigation within the military and leads to systemic reforms. In any case, the situation underscores the importance of continuously improving internal mechanisms to address grievances, ensuring that they are accessible, impartial, and responsive to the needs of those reporting misconduct. Ruth’s decision to come forward with her allegations has the potential to serve as a catalyst for change within the Nigerian Army, shedding light on the pervasive issue of sexual harassment. While there is a risk of her being perceived as a sacrificial lamb, her courage may inspire other colleagues who have endured similar experiences to speak out against misconduct. By bravely sharing her story, Ruth has opened a dialogue about the need for accountability and institutional reforms within the military. If the Nigerian Army addresses the issue transparently and implements measures to prevent further harassment, Ruth’s sacrifice may foster a conducive environment where victims feel empowered to come forward without fear of reprisals. Ultimately, the impact of Ruth’s actions will depend on how the military handles the investigation and whether it leads to tangible changes that foster a safer and more respectful atmosphere for all personnel. Her willingness to speak out could be a catalyst for systemic improvements that protect others from experiencing similar hardships in the future. Sexual abuse thrives in environments where power imbalances, cultural norms, and inadequate reporting mechanisms allow perpetrators to act with impunity. Despite the ominous spectre of potential repercussions, the courageous Nigerian Army soldier, remains undeterred in her pursuit of justice. In her TikTok exposé, she fearlessly disclosed the sexual harassment she endured from senior officers. Ruth’s decision to speak out against her alleged abusers is a courageous act that highlights the importance of breaking the culture of silence surrounding sexual abuse. Many victims fear reprisals or doubt that their complaints will be taken seriously, leading to underreporting and perpetuation of abuse. The other day, it was Amarachi Ugochukwu, a banker, who couldn’t push back suicidal triggers that eventually overwhelmed her, hence her tragic end. Today, it is Ruth Ogunleye, who wisely chooses to resist such a life-upsetting blow as sexual harassment that has the grave potential of setting a vulnerable individual on a self-destructive course. She latches on to her courageous mien to push back a potential suicidal trigger by rebuffing alleged amorous advances of some of her randy senior colleagues. Ogunleye’s unwavering determination to shed light on the pervasive issue of harassment within the military highlights the deep-seated courage it takes for victims to speak out. The grim fate that may await her for confronting the accused officers did not silence her voice; instead, it has amplified the urgency of addressing the broader systemic problems within the Nigerian Army. Despite growing public support and empathy for her cause, questions arise about the consequences she may face for exposing the alleged perpetrators. The soldier’s resilience in the face of potential adversity serves as a stark reminder of the challenges many women encounter when confronting harassment within hierarchical institutions. Ogunleye’s bold stance not only brings attention to her personal plight but also sparks a crucial conversation about the broader need for institutional reforms to protect those who raise their voices against harassment within the military. Ruth Ogunleye’s decision to ventilate her turmoil on social media underscores the inelastic limit of human patience in the face of enduring hardship and serves as a poignant reminder that there is a breaking point beyond which individuals refuse to endure injustice silently. Ogunleye’s journey from enduring oppression to publicly sharing her painful experiences highlights the deep emotional toll that unchecked abuse can have on an individual. The inelastic limit of human patience, once breached, propels victims like Ruth to take bold steps, even if it means confronting powerful figures within the military hierarchy and damning the dire consequences, which of course didn’t take long in coming in form of arrest and subsequent detention. The decision to arrest Ruth has sparked widespread concern. Critics argue that such actions may create a chilling effect, discouraging others from reporting abuse within the military for fear of reprisals. The move has prompted questions about the military’s commitment to protecting whistleblowers and addressing the systemic issue of sexual harassment. The arrest and transportation of Ruth to Abuja for interrogation have raised concerns about the fairness and transparency of the military’s investigative process. Perhaps, it is not out of place to entertain some worries that an internal investigation, especially one conducted by the same institution implicated in the allegations, may lack the impartiality needed to ensure a just outcome. This explains the clarion calls for an external, independent body to oversee the investigation to address these concerns. The perception of institutional bias and the potential for a cover-up can hardly be ignored. The military’s role in both investigating the allegations and detaining the accuser raises questions about conflicts of interest. To restore public confidence and dispel suspicions of impropriety, an independent inquiry that operates outside the military’s jurisdiction may be essential. The international community closely observes how Nigeria handles cases of alleged human rights abuses, including within its military. Adhering to international standards of accountability, transparency, and fairness in the investigation is crucial for maintaining the country’s credibility and standing on the global stage. The growing demand for independent oversight, an external body, free from military influence to ensure that the investigation is conducted with the utmost impartiality, protecting the rights of both the accuser and the accused may not be misplaced. The Nigerian Army’s response to Ruth’s allegations has ignited a debate on the principles of justice and fairness. As the nation watches, the military faces a critical choice in how it addresses this case. Opting for transparency, an unbiased investigation, and potentially involving an external oversight mechanism will not only serve the cause of justice but also demonstrate a commitment to rooting out systemic issues within the institution. The world is watching, and the outcome of this case will undoubtedly shape perceptions of the Nigerian Army’s integrity and dedication to upholding human rights. No doubts, the allegations of sexual harassment against some senior officers have significant implications for the image of the Nigerian Army. The public disclosure by Ruth Ogunleye not only sheds light on the internal challenges within the military but also raises concerns about the institution’s culture and accountability. The potential misconduct by high-ranking officers threatens to tarnish the reputation of the Nigerian Army, a key institution in the country. The negative publicity surrounding these allegations can impact public trust and confidence in the Nigerian Army. It may lead to a perception of a lack of control or inadequate measures to prevent such behaviour. The way the military handles this case and addresses the allegations will be closely scrutinized, both nationally and internationally. Failure to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation may erode trust in the institution and undermine its credibility. On the positive side, if the Nigerian Army demonstrates a commitment to accountability, justice, and cultural reform, it could serve as a turning point for rebuilding public trust. Acknowledging and addressing the issue head-on may contribute to fostering a more inclusive and respectful environment within the military, thereby positively impacting its image in the long term. Ultimately, how the Nigerian Army responds to these allegations will play a crucial role in shaping perceptions of the institution and determining its standing in the eyes of the public, both domestically and globally. Communicating a commitment to addressing such issues and implementing reforms to prevent future occurrences will be essential in restoring public confidence and safeguarding the reputation of the institution. Nigerians and indeed the international community wait with bated breath to allow the investigative process to take its full course, with the NA pleading for patience, promising that “appropriate actions will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.” The Nigerian Army’s commitment to undertake a thorough investigation into Ruth Ogunley’s serious allegations is a crucial step toward addressing the concerns raised. As the investigation unfolds, the Nigerian Army’s actions and the measures it puts in place will play a pivotal role in determining the trajectory of public opinion regarding the military’s commitment to fostering a culture of respect, accountability, and justice. The gravity of Ruth’s accusations necessitates an investigation that is free from internal biases or conflicts of interest. An independent panel would have the autonomy to scrutinize the allegations objectively, ensuring a thorough examination of the facts without concerns of undue influence. In a case that has captured public attention, establishing an independent panel is crucial for fostering trust in the investigation process. Transparency and credibility are paramount to assuage concerns about a potential cover-up or the protection of senior officers implicated in the allegations. A panel comprising individuals with impeccable integrity and no direct affiliation with the military would contribute to public confidence in the inquiry. An independent panel would be better equipped to protect whistleblowers like Ruth, ensuring their safety and shielding them from potential reprisals. Fear of retaliation is a significant barrier to reporting misconduct, and an external body can offer a secure platform for witnesses to come forward without fear of retribution. Adopting international best practices, an independent panel aligns with global standards for investigating sensitive issues within institutions. It reflects a commitment to accountability and justice, demonstrating that the Nigerian Army takes such allegations seriously and is willing to subject itself to a rigorous and impartial examination. The establishment of an independent panel is not just about addressing immediate concerns but also about laying the foundation for enduring reforms within the military. It sends a strong message that the Nigerian Army is dedicated to upholding the principles of fairness, justice, and accountability, which are integral to its reputation and effectiveness. Ruth’s case is not merely an isolated incident but a litmus test for the Nigerian Army’s commitment to eradicating sexual harassment within its ranks. An independent panel represents an essential step toward achieving justice and building a military culture that prioritizes the safety, dignity, and well-being of all its members. As the general public watches, the choice to pursue transparency through an independent investigation is not just a response to Ruth’s allegations but a pivotal moment for the Nigerian Army’s integrity and credibility.Ruth’s case presents an opportunity for the Nigerian Army to demonstrate its commitment to change. By addressing the cultural factors that contribute to sexual abuse and implementing concrete reforms, the military can create an environment where all personnel feel safe, respected, and protected. The path forward requires a collective effort, involving military leadership, policymakers, and advocacy groups. Only through a comprehensive and sustained commitment to cultural reform can the Nigerian Army hope to eradicate the scourge of sexual abuse and cultivate an institution that reflects the values of integrity, honour, and justice. Ruth’s personal sacrifice, courage, and pains of possible reprisal must not be in vain – it should serve as a catalyst for lasting change. Lt. Gen Farouk Yahaya’s acknowledgment of the rising cases of sexual abuse in Nigerian Army barracks is a sobering realization that demands decisive action. The acknowledgment of the issue comes with an implicit call for transparency and accountability within the Nigerian Army. Addressing sexual abuse cases requires not only a commitment to investigate and prosecute offenders but also to establish preventive measures and a cultural shift that ensures the protection of the most vulnerable members of the military community. Recall that Lt. Gen. Farouk Yahaya had blamed the surge in sexual molestations of minors and vulnerable adults on the absence of soldiers at the home front as they are habitually far away on statutory military operations, seeking to protect the Nigerian state from external and internal forces. This perhaps, explains the growing tendency of some randy soldiers to unleash their libidinal fury on anything on skirt around, underscoring the jocular parlance – ‘body no be wood’. To that extent, the Chaplains and Imans of the Armed Forces Religious Corps have a tough job cut out for them, i.e., the job of weaning licentious officers and men of their concupiscence. Efforts must be directed toward creating a safe environment for minors and vulnerable adults within army barracks. This includes revisiting and strengthening existing safeguarding policies, implementing educational programmes, and establishing confidential reporting mechanisms to encourage victims to come forward without fear of reprisals. Drawing on external expertise can assist in developing comprehensive strategies that align with international best practices and standards. The acknowledgment of this issue presents an opportunity for the Nigerian Army to rebuild trust with the public. A transparent and committed approach to addressing sexual abuse within its ranks will be crucial in demonstrating the military’s dedication to upholding ethical standards and protecting the most vulnerable members of its community. The path forward requires not only internal investigations and disciplinary measures but a broader commitment to fostering a culture of respect, accountability, and protection for all members of the military community. Of particular importance in this regard are those vulnerable sacrificial lambs such as Ruth Ogunleye, whose pains of personal sacrifice and courage should translate into immeasurable gains for the Nigerian Army as a military institution.
