Amazon set to donate $1 million to Trump’s inauguration

Amazon set to donate $1 million to Trump’s inauguration

US e-commerce giant Amazon has pledged $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration fund, a company spokesperson announced on Thursday. The donation, valued as both a financial contribution and an in-kind offering, includes streaming Trump’s inauguration on Amazon’s Prime Video platform. Amazon had similarly streamed President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021.

Trump and Big Tech: A Complex RelationshipCorporate Contributions: A Common Tradition

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, also revealed a $1 million donation to Trump’s inauguration fund earlier in the day.

In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, December 12, 2024, Trump announced plans to meet Amazon founder Jeff Bezos next week, signaling an intriguing development in the often-tense relationship between Trump and big tech leaders.

Trump and Big Tech: A Complex Relationship

Trump and Bezos have a history of public disagreements, particularly during Trump’s first term. Trump frequently criticized coverage of his administration by The Washington Post, which is owned by Bezos. However, in October, Bezos confirmed that The Washington Post would not endorse any candidate in the 2024 election, reportedly to boost the outlet’s credibility amid perceptions of media bias.

This neutrality sparked controversy, with thousands of readers canceling subscriptions and journalists protesting the decision.

Trump has also engaged with other tech leaders, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, whom he met recently at his Mar-a-Lago estate. The relationship between Trump and Zuckerberg has been marked by friction, particularly following Trump’s removal from Facebook after the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack. While Zuckerberg reinstated Trump’s account in 2023 and sought to rebuild Meta’s reputation among right-leaning audiences, Trump has remained critical.

“ZUCKERBUCKS, be careful!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform in response to Meta’s perceived overtures.

Despite past tensions, Trump’s deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, stated that Zuckerberg is among a number of business leaders eager to support Trump’s economic agenda.

Corporate Contributions: A Common Tradition

Corporate donations to US presidential inaugurations are a longstanding tradition. Unlike former President Barack Obama, who declined corporate contributions for his first inauguration in 2009, Trump’s 2016 inauguration fund received significant backing from major corporations.

Google, for instance, contributed $285,000 to both Trump’s and Biden’s inaugurations, while Facebook abstained from donating to either event, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Amazon’s and Meta’s recent contributions highlight the evolving dynamics between Trump and the tech sector as his administration prepares to take office.
(Reuters)

