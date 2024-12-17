Nigeria: FG announces free nationwide train services for Christmas Season

The Federal Government has approved free nationwide train services from December 20, 2024, to January 5, 2025, as part of efforts to ease transportation challenges during the festive season. The decision was announced following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, presided over by President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, shared the resolution during a briefing with State House correspondents, as reported by Channels Television. However, a formal press statement from the Ministry of Information and National Orientation with further details is still awaited.

According to Channels TV, the Minister stated:

“President Bola Tinubu has approved free transportation nationwide ahead of the Christmas celebration. The Federal Government will commence nationwide free train services from December 20 to January 5, 2025.”

In addition, Daniel Bwala, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Policy Communication, confirmed the announcement via his official X account. He noted that the initiative mirrors a similar program implemented during last year’s festive season.

Key Details to Note

• The free train rides align with the Nigerian Railway Corporation’s (NRC) earlier statement about its plans for special services to mark Christmas and New Year celebrations.

• Details of the NRC’s planned operations for scheduled passenger trains are yet to be released.

Background on Past Initiatives

In 2023, the Federal Government launched measures to alleviate financial burdens on Nigerians during the holiday season, including a 50% reduction in interstate travel fares and free rail services from December 21, 2023, to January 4, 2024. The program was later extended to January 7, 2024.

This year, the 2024 initiative is expected to follow a similar pattern, offering Nigerians convenient, cost-free travel options during the yuletide period.

The government’s renewed efforts to provide free transportation underscore its commitment to supporting citizens during festive seasons while addressing logistical challenges in a financially challenging environment.