California firefighters combat wildfires warn against hazardous winds

California firefighters combat wildfires warn against hazardous winds

Authorities in the Los Angeles area maintained warnings on Wednesday about the risk of strong winds combining with dry conditions, heightening the potential for wildfires as firefighters continued battling multiple blazes that have claimed at least 25 lives.

While winds were weaker than forecast on Tuesday, the National Weather Service cautioned that the region was “not out of the woods yet,” with the possibility of gusts intensifying through early Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighting Efforts and Power Outages

In an effort to prevent power lines from sparking additional fires, utility companies shut off electricity to more than 77,000 households. Meanwhile, firefighters worked to contain two major fires that have been burning since last week, as well as a smaller blaze that ignited on Monday.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) reported that the Palisades Fire, located on the western side of Los Angeles, had burned approximately 96 square kilometers and was 18% contained as of early Wednesday. On the eastern side of the city, the Eaton Fire in the San Gabriel Mountains foothills was 35% contained and had scorched 57 square kilometers.

Evacuations and Rising Casualties

Around 88,000 residents remain under evacuation orders, with an additional 85,000 on high alert for potential evacuation. Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna urged residents to leave upon receiving warnings rather than waiting for mandatory evacuation orders.

“Many people have waited until the last minute, forcing deputies to conduct rescue operations,” Luna said.

Authorities confirmed that nearly 30 people remain missing, and they expect the death toll to rise as search teams access areas already ravaged by fire.

Destruction and Response

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who took an aerial tour of the affected regions earlier this week, described the devastation as overwhelming.

“The massive, massive destruction is unimaginable until you actually see it,” Bass told reporters.

Firefighting crews are working around the clock to contain the blazes while officials emphasize the need for residents to exercise caution and heed evacuation notices promptly.

