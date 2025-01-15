Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Daniel Chapo sworn in as Mozambique's President

Daniel Chapo sworn in as Mozambique’s President

Daniel Chapo of Mozambique’s ruling Frelimo party was officially inaugurated as president on Wednesday in a ceremony held in the nation’s capital. Chapo takes over from Filipe Nyusi, who completed the maximum two terms permitted under the country’s constitution.

The inauguration comes on the heels of a contentious October election, which opposition parties have denounced as fraudulent. The disputed results sparked months of violent protests, marking one of the most significant challenges to Frelimo’s dominance since Mozambique’s 15-year civil war ended in 1992.

Election Controversy

International observers noted significant irregularities in the voting process, including allegations of result tampering. Despite these concerns, Mozambique’s Constitutional Council upheld Frelimo’s victory in December.

The protests that followed the election were met with heavy-handed responses from security forces. While authorities justified their actions as necessary to contain violent demonstrations, rights groups accused security forces of using excessive force, including firing live bullets at unarmed protesters.

International human rights organizations estimate the death toll from the unrest to exceed 100, while some local groups claim the number of fatalities surpasses 200.

Historical Context

Frelimo, a leftist party with roots as a guerrilla movement that liberated Mozambique from colonial rule, has faced accusations of election rigging since the country’s first democratic elections in 1994. That historic vote came after a bloody 15-year civil war between Frelimo and Renamo, a former rebel group that has since transitioned into an opposition political party.

The post-election protests, which swept through major cities across Mozambique, represent the largest challenge to Frelimo’s authority in decades. Analysts note the unrest underscores growing dissatisfaction with the party’s governance and allegations of electoral manipulation.

Chapo’s presidency begins under the shadow of political unrest and calls for reforms to ensure fair and transparent democratic processes in the future.

