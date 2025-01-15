Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Zimbabwe opposition backed bid to extend Mnangagwa’s mandate

Zimbabwe opposition backed bid to extend Mnangagwa's mandate

A legislative proposal to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s current mandate may soon be tabled in Zimbabwe’s parliament, with reports indicating it has already garnered support from opposition lawmakers.

On Tuesday, January 14, 2025, a senior official of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), led by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, stated that the party would not obstruct the government’s proposal when it is formally introduced. This development has sparked widespread speculation regarding the motivations behind the opposition’s stance.

If approved through a potential national referendum, the proposal would postpone general elections until 2030. President Mnangagwa’s current term is set to end in 2028.

Observers suggest that deferring elections could also benefit sitting Members of Parliament by extending their tenure by two additional years. This possibility has fueled debates, with some alleging that lawmakers may have been bribed to support the motion.

Zimbabwe’s constitution restricts the presidency to two five-year terms, and Mnangagwa is currently serving his second and final term. However, discussions about removing term limits were reportedly initiated during a ruling Zanu-PF party conference in October last year.

The opposition’s divided stance on the issue has further intensified political discourse. While some CCC members have backed the proposal, others have criticized their colleagues, labeling them as “sellouts.”

This development continues to draw attention, raising questions about the implications for Zimbabwe’s democratic processes and political stability.

 

