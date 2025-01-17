USAfrica: What will May bring? By Chidi Amuta

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, the first African-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet. Dr. Chidi Amuta is Executive Editor of USAfrica, since 1993

Our presidential political calendar indicates May 2025 as the mid-term of the current presidential tenure. Every May 29th is some form of birthday for our democracy. Next May is mid-term. Mid-term is wake-up time, a rude reminder that time is ticking and that what began as a ceremony of innocence will soon turn into a mixture of ommissions and commissions with far-reaching consequences. In the school calendar, the mid-term presages the outcomes of the year-end. Ordinary Nigerians ended the year 2024 with an unusual sense of equanimity and even optimism. There was even a seeming understanding across the populace that people seemed to appreciate the difficulties of a new government trying so hard to find its way around a maze of obstacles and difficulties. In spite of severe hardship, people plodded on. Despite extreme deprivations, people refused to explode into spontaneous revolt. What Nigerians have been through in the last year would send most other nations into endless revolts and street uprisings. But our people have understood and endured. When you ask them: “how country?”, they shake their heads, look up at the sky and just manage to hold back the tears! Hunger rumbles in their stomachs as they trek unimaginable distances to nowhere in particular. They are not even sure they will get to their uncertain destination as danger now lurks on every street corner. But our people still keep enduring the bad days.

Even a nationwide mobilization for a mass protest against hardship and grinding poverty did not quite garner the kind of incendiary groundswell apocalypse that was feared. Instead, only a handful of miscreants urchins, and destitutes gathered in a few places to mouth predictable abuses at officialdom. They were quickly dispersed by the goons of state. The police did the predictable. They dispensed already-issued teargas and bullets. Many fell. There were arrests of underage kids and hungry homeless people found loitering around. Those arrested were herded into detention and subsequently arraigned before jobless magistrates and confused judges. But overall, the generality of Nigerians ushered in 2025 with uncharacteristic hope and optimism. It is not an indication of love at first sight for Tinubu and his gang. Rather, it is a growing understanding by our populace that democracy takes time to deliver its dividends. In effect, the Tinubu government would seem to have gotten more than usual tacit support from Nigerians than most of its predecessors. Maybe, our people are beginning to understand the sluggish pace of democratic fulfillment! At the beginning of the new year, there were prayers and loud supplications for some reprieve from the prevailing hardship in the new year.

If anything, there would indeed seem to be a worrisome national consensus that the Tinubu government had yet to indicate a justification for coming to power. Nigerians were united in expressing the verdict that the government had in fact merely succeeded in creating more problems than it could possibly hope to solve. Buhari flogged us with the kobo of hardship and ignored us while we wept in pain. Mr. Tinubu has brought scorpions and poisoned darts! However, underneath the many wishes for better conditions in the new year was an expectation that the ruling politicians would, at last, begin to govern and begin addressing the urgent human welfare issues that beset us instead of playing more politics. Unfortunately, the political class seems to have lost the message in the equanimity and calm of the populace. They seem to be used to politics as a full-time game and not a means to the end of solving human problems. Both the means and the end of politics are in the back pocket of the politicians. The majority of our politicians in both the ruling party and the scattered opposition, are beginning to sound as if the 2027 campaigns have already begun. The government of the day has been most untidy in its policies and programs. It has mistaken uncoordinated and sporadic measures for a reform programme. Incoherent pronouncements on nearly every subject are being mistaken for the expression of the collective will of a determined government.

The president has made it a point of duty to be present at nearly every Boys Scout meeting around the world. People doubt whether he in fact has a Minister of External Affairs. Tinubu has accumulated more air miles than his immediate predecessor who himself attended quite a few unnecessary meetings where he hardly knew what the hell was on the agenda. While the May Mid term remains far, politicians are busy with politics as if 2027 is by the door. Alliances and alignments are being floated and speculated. Politicians are crisscrossing the country in search of allies and alliances. Most of them are already rehearsing their campaign themes for 2027. The vast majority of utterances and pronouncements by major politicians since the last quarter of 2024 have sounded more like campaign preps for 2027. It is as though the war has begun. The ruling party is ramping up political promises, sounding apologetic for its serial failures to fulfill too many promises. The fractured opposition is aiming barbs at the ruling party’s rudderless governance and confused policy medley. The alternative perspective being offered by the opposition parties sounds more like cries of the mortally injured. In a political landscape with over 80 registered political parties, the one ruling party, the APC, is only being meekly countered by only two parties, the PDP and Labour Party.

Even the Labour Party which is present in one miserable state house has been reduced to the flurry of tweets by its presidential candidate in the 2023 Presidential election, Mr. Peter Obi. In due credit to him, Mr. Obi is perhaps the only opposition figure in the political landscape in terms of his consistently serious attacks of the serial profligacy of the ruling government. From the content and temper of the major political actors, the campaigns for the 2027 elections may have indeed started. Mouthpieces of the incumbent have begun to dig into an aggressively defensive position. The hardship all over the land is being deferred to a future date that is politically convenient. The possibility of reprieve is in turn being outsourced to divine intervention. At some point recently, the idea of a nationwide prayer crusade was floated to enable Nigerians to refer their predicaments to the divine. Promises that were made during the 2023 elections are now being reviewed to see which ones can be amended or deferred. The administration’s ‘renewed hope’ agenda is itself being reviewed and renewed. A series of policy stumbles that remain uncoordinated and incoherent are being mischievously called an ‘economic reform agenda’. In the interim, a litany of hellish consequences are daily being visited on the people. Hunger is pervasive all over the land just as the sheer cost of daily living has for many shot through the roof. A barrage of taxes, tariff hikes, charges, levies, and price increases have reduced the national economy into a playground of free-for-all-all price increases, a war of everyone against everybody. We are waiting for May and for a mid-term report. It is in the nature of the four-year presidential tenure that we will soon approach the mid-term break signaled by the month of May.

Like in a school calendar, Midterm is a time for assessments and re-assessments. It is a time to be graded but also to grade our leaders in the polity at both national and state levels. In the realm of politics, the mid-term is a season of rehearsals of the politics next term. Already, Governors elected in regular terms are dissolving their cabinets and making fresh appointments from the pool of party faithful who can no longer wait for their turn at the gravy queue. The president had since rejigged his own inchoate collective of ministers and sundry appointees. By the nature of the four-year presidential term, the assumption is that half the promises that were made in the 2023 campaigns should have been delivered by now. By all accounts, we ought by now to have begun to have a foretaste of the goodness that was promised us. Or, better still, a good number of the ills and headaches that afflicted us under Mr. Buhari should by now have started receding. For good or for ill, the Tinubu government is literally two and half years away from its terminal date. By its very nature, a four-year presidential term has its schedule of expectations and possible attainments clearly established. The first year isthe time to set up an administration and set in motion a credible agenda of governance.

The second and third years are for operationalizing the administration so that its definitive character is known. That is when the identity of an administration is stamped and the foundations for its possible legacy are laid. The fourth and final year is time for waging a succession campaign and winning or losing a re-election campaign. This is the year of political battles.If the administration secures a second term, it is a tenure for legacy consolidation. By this political calendar progression, Mr. Tinubu and his gang have a little over one year to deal with the many real issues of governance and development that assail today’s Nigeria. It is a year and half to resolve so many issues that presently haunt most Nigerians. In effect, the president has a little over one year to restore a sensible exchange rate, to chase down inflation, drive away hunger from most homes, to reduce the unemployment queues, resolve a rampaging insecurity and restore the hope of Nigerians in the future of our country. Forget affordable petrol at the pump. That has gone with the wind.

My fear is that so much time has been lost in the brick bat between the ruling party and regime opponents. As we speak, the nation is yet to appoint envoys to all countries where we are represented. A number of strategic government departments are yet to be filled. The administration does not as yet have a defined foreign policy thrust. There are too many states that are yet to be visited by the president or key ministers. The economic policy and programmes of the administration are still a patchwork of borrowings, interest rate jockeying , taxation gambles and tariff hikes. In all this, there are too many new worrisome questions that Nigerians are struggling to find answers to. What does the Tinubu presidency stand for? What will this president be remembered for? What is the defining character of this presidency? What will the month of May bring for Nigerians?