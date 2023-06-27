Ribadu assumes duties as NSA

Nuhu Ribadu, a retired assistant inspector general of police, was sworn in as Nigeria’s national security adviser (NSA) on Monday. He made a commitment to reduce instability and stabilize the most populous black country in the world.

When President Bola Tinubu appointed Mr. Ribadu on June 19, he succeeded the former National Security Advisor Babagana Monguno.

Keeping Nigeria safe, stabilizing it, and preserving peace throughout the nation were huge responsibilities, according to him, that fell on President Tinubu’s administration.

He said that we should continue with what has been done since this is a project for Nigerians.

“Securing the nation is a continuous process. We will look at what has been done and build on it. We will count on your support in the course of discharging our responsibilities.

“Mr President has a huge commitment to securing every inch of our country. We will work with all stakeholders to deliver on this vision.

“This enormous task of securing our country is that of all Nigerians and all friends of Nigeria,” he said.

The former NSA, Mr. Monguno, stated that Mr. Rubadu is well suited, qualified, and educated to oversee the nation’s security agenda.

He said the retired police officer has “a very deep understanding of the complexity of the security challenges confronting the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Having held a number of high-ranking roles in the past, he continued, the new NSA is equipped to handle any difficulties that may arise. Given his pedigree, Mr Ribadu would be starting on a sound footing, Mr Monguno said. “For me, I have been able to hand over a comprehensive note to him and also brief him extensively. “For me, I want to give gratitude to the Almighty God for giving me the grace to serve for such a long time and also allowing me to depart in good health and enjoy the rest of my life in an atmosphere that is bereft of the type of pressure that is associated with this all-important office,” Zakari Mijinyawa, the special adviser on strategic communication at the office of the National Security Adviser, quoted the outgoing NSA as saying. “I am also wishing in the same vein that Mallam Nuhu Ribadu will have a very successful tenure and depart in good health when the time comes for him to depart. Monguno said the ever-changing 21st security environment demands a complex approach. “Today, we are dealing with a situation in which we have terrorists and insurrectionists,” he said. “The way and manner you will deal with the situation is such that you will have to rely on the collection of competent staff.” He called on the employees to give his successor the same support and collaboration he received in order to accomplish the desired national goal.