BUSINESS

TikTok available to some U.S users

TikTok has become available to some U.S. users on Sunday January 19, 2025,  shortly after President-elect Donald Trump said that he would sign an executive order on Monday following his inauguration to delay a federal ban of the app.

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service,” TikTok wrote on X. “We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive…. We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

By USAfricaLIVE
#BreakingNews and special reports unit of USAfrica multimedia networks, USAfricaonline.comm USAfricaLive.com and USAfricaTV
