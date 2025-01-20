Support USAfricaLIVE.com

BREAKING: 'America's decline is over' – Trump

BREAKING: 'America's decline is over' - Trump
US President Donald Trump speaks as former US President Joe Biden and former US Vice President Kamala Harris look on during inauguration ceremonies in the Rotunda of the US Capitol on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / POOL / AFP)

Donald Trump, at 78 years old, was sworn in for a historic second term as President of the United States on Monday, January 20, 2025. In his inaugural address, he pledged swift action on immigration and cultural issues, marking the beginning of what he called an era of renewal for the nation.

Taking the oath of office in the grand Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Trump stood with one hand raised and the other resting on a Bible given to him by his mother. The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including four former U.S. presidents, among them his immediate predecessor, Joe Biden.

“The golden age of America begins now,” Trump declared during his address. “We will be the envy of every nation. I will very simply put America first. Our sovereignty will be claimed, and the chaos of justice will be rebalanced. America’s decline is over.”

The president also reflected on personal challenges, alluding to an attempted assassination. He framed these events as part of his mission to “make America great again.” Trump assured the nation of his commitment to faith, saying, “America won’t forget God during my administration.”

Trump’s inauguration signals the continuation of his distinctive approach to governance, promising transformative actions and a reassertion of American sovereignty.

