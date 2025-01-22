Africa’s struggle against rising terrorism: A call for global action

Deputy Secretary-General Amina J. Mohammed has highlighted the urgent and escalating threat of terrorism in Africa, describing the continent as the “focal point of global terrorism.”

Addressing the Security Council on January 21, she stated that terrorism remains the greatest challenge to peace, security, and sustainable development across Africa. She noted that Sub-Saharan Africa accounts for nearly 59% of all terrorism-related deaths globally.

The Sahel region has become the epicenter of this crisis, with terrorism-related fatalities exceeding 6,000 annually for three consecutive years—more than half of the global total. Burkina Faso now has the highest number of terrorism deaths, experiencing a staggering 68% increase, while receiving limited assistance to address the issue.

Mohammed also raised concerns about the growing reach of Al-Qaida and Islamic State affiliates, which have extended their influence to West Africa’s coastal nations. “Violent incidents have surged by over 250% in just two years,” she warned. “Let’s be clear: if this continues, the future of West Africa is at serious risk.”

She further emphasized the evolving tactics of terrorist groups, noting their increased collaboration and resource sharing, including finances, fighters, and expertise. Advanced technologies, such as drones, have enhanced their capabilities.

United Nations Deputy Secretary-General @AminaJMohammed briefs the Security Council on UN’s efforts to counter terrorism in Africa. https://t.co/IRFGzUnHQy pic.twitter.com/4Y0Ecj9dMJ — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) January 22, 2025



“As terrorism adapts, so must our response. Our counter-terrorism strategies need to evolve, prioritizing human rights and the rule of law, while also addressing the underlying conditions that foster terrorism,” Mohammed stated in her closing remarks.

Bankole Adeoye, African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, reported that in 2024 alone, the African Union Counter-Terrorism Centre in Algiers documented over 3,400 attacks, resulting in more than 13,900 deaths. He called the situation “an alarming challenge,” stressing the need for a united response.

Ahmed Attaf, Algeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, underscored the importance of global solidarity: “The global community must not abandon Africa in this struggle! The continent’s achievements will resonate worldwide, while its setbacks will impact us all negatively.”

Musa Timothy Kabba, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, expressed deep concern over the disengagement from ECOWAS and the security vacuum left by the withdrawal of MINUSMA.

Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, Somalia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, praised the efforts of UNSOM in promoting stability in Somalia. “We recognize the ongoing efforts of this mission to foster peace and stability in Somalia. We understand that military solutions alone are not enough, and thus we advocate for a comprehensive strategy that tackles the underlying causes of terrorism,” he said.

The Security Council meeting underscored the urgent need for coordinated, innovative, and human rights-based approaches to counter-terrorism in Africa.