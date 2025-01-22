Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

AFRICA

Africa: Sahel nations to form unified force to combat Jihadist violence

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Africa: Sahel nations to form unified force to combat Jihadist violence

Three junta-ruled nations in Africa’s Sahel region—Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali—are set to establish a 5,000-strong unified force to combat the persistent jihadist violence that has plagued the region for years, officials announced on Tuesday.

Niger’s Defence Minister, Salifou Mody, revealed that the joint force would be operational within weeks. “In this common space, our forces will be able to intervene together,” Mody stated during a televised interview, noting that the force was “nearly ready.”

“This unified force will not only have its own personnel but aerial, ground, and intelligence means and a coordination system,” he added.

The initiative builds upon the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), a confederation formed last year by the three nations following their distancing from France. Each country experienced military coups between 2020 and 2023, which led to the overthrow of civilian administrations.

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Combined, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali cover a vast territory of approximately 2.8 million square kilometers (1.1 million square miles)—an area about four times the size of France. This region, known as the Sahel, lies between the arid Sahara desert to the north and the more humid savannas to the south.

For over a decade, the Sahel has been a hotspot for jihadist violence, with militants aligned with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State carrying out relentless attacks. Despite French military assistance in recent years, the violence remains unabated.

“We are in the same place, we face the same type of threats, especially this threat of criminal groups. We have to join forces,” Mody said. “This is new, original, and will provide security for our territories and for our people.”

The three countries have already conducted joint operations, particularly in the tri-border region where attacks are most frequent. However, following their respective coups, they expelled French forces, withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and sought new alliances, including with Russia, which is expanding its influence in the region.

You Might Also Like

Africa’s struggle against rising terrorism: A call for global action

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: “Cautious optimism” on Trump’s trade strategies

Oyedele warns of global trade impact from Trump’s policies

Putin congratulates Trump on taking office, advocates dialogue and global stability

Trump’s inauguration speech promises strict immigration policies

TAGGED: , , , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: "Cautious optimism" on Trump’s trade strategies Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: “Cautious optimism” on Trump’s trade strategies
Next Article Africa's struggle against rising terrorism: A call for global action Africa’s struggle against rising terrorism: A call for global action
Leave a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad

Follow US

Find US on Social Medias
Popular News
Africa's struggle against rising terrorism: A call for global action
AFRICA

Africa’s struggle against rising terrorism: A call for global action

USAfricaLIVE By USAfricaLIVE
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala: “Cautious optimism” on Trump’s trade strategies
Oyedele warns of global trade impact from Trump’s policies
Putin congratulates Trump on taking office, advocates dialogue and global stability
Full text of Trump inaugural speech
- Advertisement -
Ad imageAd image
Global Coronavirus Cases

Confirmed

0

Death

0

More Information:Covid-19 Statistics

Need HELP on Medicare

 

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

DC Capitol Square : Bar & Grill

     DC Capitol Square Ad
error: Content is protected !!
Lost your password?