Africa: Sahel nations to form unified force to combat Jihadist violence

Three junta-ruled nations in Africa’s Sahel region—Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali—are set to establish a 5,000-strong unified force to combat the persistent jihadist violence that has plagued the region for years, officials announced on Tuesday.

Niger’s Defence Minister, Salifou Mody, revealed that the joint force would be operational within weeks. “In this common space, our forces will be able to intervene together,” Mody stated during a televised interview, noting that the force was “nearly ready.”

“This unified force will not only have its own personnel but aerial, ground, and intelligence means and a coordination system,” he added.

The initiative builds upon the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), a confederation formed last year by the three nations following their distancing from France. Each country experienced military coups between 2020 and 2023, which led to the overthrow of civilian administrations.

Combined, Burkina Faso, Niger, and Mali cover a vast territory of approximately 2.8 million square kilometers (1.1 million square miles)—an area about four times the size of France. This region, known as the Sahel, lies between the arid Sahara desert to the north and the more humid savannas to the south.

For over a decade, the Sahel has been a hotspot for jihadist violence, with militants aligned with Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State carrying out relentless attacks. Despite French military assistance in recent years, the violence remains unabated.

“We are in the same place, we face the same type of threats, especially this threat of criminal groups. We have to join forces,” Mody said. “This is new, original, and will provide security for our territories and for our people.”

The three countries have already conducted joint operations, particularly in the tri-border region where attacks are most frequent. However, following their respective coups, they expelled French forces, withdrew from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and sought new alliances, including with Russia, which is expanding its influence in the region.