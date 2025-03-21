Nigeria: Ex-federal ministry of works official remanded over alleged ₦1.9 billion fraud

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Apo, Abuja, has remanded a former Deputy Director of Highways at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Augustine Ojo Olowoniyan, alongside a surveyor, Sulaiman Abdulkadir Muhammed, over an alleged ₦1.9 billion fraud case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Jude Onwuegbuzie ordered their remand at Kuje Correctional Centre pending the hearing of their bail applications on April 3, 2025.

EFCC’s Allegations

The EFCC arraigned the defendants on March 19, 2025, on a three-count charge related to the alleged fraudulent diversion and misappropriation of public funds totaling ₦1,936,961,649.

According to the anti-graft agency, the funds were allocated for acquiring land titles for federal roads nationwide between March 4, 2019, and July 17, 2020, but were allegedly diverted for personal use.

The charges cite Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.

One of the counts states:

“That you, Augustine Ojo Olowoniyan, while serving as Deputy Director of Highways at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and Project Coordinator for the acquisition of titles for Federal Roads, and Sulaiman Abdulkadir Muhammed, while serving as Surveyor in the Department of Highways and Planning, between March 4, 2019, and October 21, 2019, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, used your office to confer corrupt advantage upon yourselves by diverting to your own use the sum of Eight Hundred and Seven Million, Fifty-Three Thousand Naira (₦807,053,000.00), despite the funds being budgeted for the acquisition of titles for Federal Roads Nationwide, thereby committing an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

Court Proceedings

During the hearing, both defendants pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out by the court registrar.

The prosecution counsel, Abba Muhammed, SAN, requested a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendants in the correctional facility.

However, defense counsel J.K. Kolawole and A.S.U. Garba applied for an adjournment to file bail applications, requesting that their clients remain in EFCC custody in the meantime.

Justice Onwuegbuzie declined their request, ordering their remand in Kuje Correctional Centre until the bail hearing on April 3, 2025.

Separate Charges Against Olowoniyan

In a related case, the EFCC also arraigned Olowoniyan on another three-count charge before the same judge, alleging he diverted an additional ₦439,502,200 for personal use.

One of the charges states:

“That you, Augustine Ojo Olowoniyan, while serving as Deputy Director of Highways at the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing and Project Coordinator for the acquisition of titles for Federal Roads, and in such capacity entrusted with public funds, between March 27, 2019, and December 17, 2019, in Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, transferred the cumulative sum of Three Hundred and One Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety-Four Thousand, Two Hundred Naira (₦301,994,200.00) to Chile Ushahemba (a staff member of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing) and received in cash the sum of Nineteen Million, One Hundred and Forty Thousand Naira (₦19,140,000.00), which you converted to your own use, thereby committing a criminal breach of trust contrary to and punishable under Section 315 of the Penal Code Law.”

Olowoniyan also pleaded not guilty to these charges, and the court scheduled April 3, 2025, for his bail application hearing.

Legal Standing

The accused remain innocent until proven guilty as the case progresses in court.