Former Nigerian ruler’s brother in $24 million aircraft purchase scandal

The corrupt ways of a former dictator and those of his family continue to reveal themselves as days, months, and years pass. This time, the brother of late Nigerian ruler Sani Abacha forced an aviation college to buy 25 obsolete aircraft from his associates rather than new planes from a rival group, a committee heard. Abdulkadir Abacha used his elder brother’s position to force the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) to buy the World War II-era planes for $24 million, an official told a Senate committee late on Thursday, August 19. When the college objected, a security aide to general Abacha, Ismaila Gwarzo, telephoned the college to warn that the deal had to go through, Captain Shettima Abba-Gana said.

No one at the college knew how to fly or maintain the planes, intended for flying students, and they have never been put to use, Abba-Gana said. He was appearing before the Senate committee on aviation. Sapa/AFP