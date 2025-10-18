Former Nigerian ruler’s brother in $24 million aircraft purchase scandal

USAfricaLIVE
USAfricaLIVE
Former Nigerian ruler's brother in $24 million aircraft purchase scandal

The corrupt ways of a former dictator and those of his family continue to reveal themselves as days, months, and years pass. This time, the brother of late Nigerian ruler Sani Abacha forced an aviation college to buy 25 obsolete aircraft from his associates rather than new planes from a rival group, a committee heard. Abdulkadir Abacha used his elder brother’s position to force the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) to buy the World War II-era planes for $24 million, an official told a Senate committee late on Thursday, August 19. When the college objected, a security aide to general Abacha, Ismaila Gwarzo, telephoned the college to warn that the deal had to go through, Captain Shettima Abba-Gana said.

No one at the college knew how to fly or maintain the planes, intended for flying students, and they have never been put to use, Abba-Gana said. He was appearing before the Senate committee on aviation. Sapa/AFP

- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Nigeria's Senate kills bill seeking to prolong Obasanjo's tenure to unprecedented 3rd term Nigeria’s Senate kills bill seeking to prolong Obasanjo’s tenure to unprecedented 3rd term
Next Article Balarabe Musa warns President Obasanjo: Probe your fellow Generals Abubakar, Babangida, Abacha, or leave them all; demands investigation of N32.5 billion fraud allegation. Balarabe Musa warns President Obasanjo: Probe your fellow Generals Abubakar, Babangida, Abacha, or leave them all; demands investigation of N32.5 billion fraud allegation.
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Authoritative Link

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
DC Capitol Square Ad
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -
Ad image
- Advertisement -

Need HELP on Medicare

 

ACA HealthCare?

Let’s get answers! 

Ritta Egbue 
713-703-5663
rittaegbue@gmail.com

News Notes

error: Content is protected !!