Nigeria’s Senate kills bill seeking to prolong Obasanjo’s tenure to unprecedented 3rd term



Originally posted in 2006

Abuja- May 16, 2006: Nigerian senators voted on Tuesday, May 16, 2006, to throw out a bill seeking to amend the country’s constitution to give President Olusegun Obasanjo the chance to run for a third successive term office next year. A majority of lawmakers in the upper house agreed in a voice vote to scrap the bill, which has raised tensions in Africa’s most populous country, plagued by ethnic and religious violence.

“By this result, the Senate has said clearly and eloquently that we should discontinue further proceedings on this amendment bill,” Senate President Ken Nnamani announced to applause.

Obasanjo, who was on a visit to France as the lawmakers took the decision, has never stated he wants to run again when his second four-year term comes to an end in 2007. But he has hinted he would like to complete economic and political reforms he has initiated. However, many Nigerians believe he is behind a powerful campaign by his supporters to prolong his rule. Six months must now elapse before the bill can be re-presented to the Senate, if Obasanjo’s third-term supporters wish to.

Obasanjo’s current 2nd tenure (8 years in office) will end on May 29, 2007. (IRIN)

In comparison, while Liberia’s Madam President Sirleaf represents the manifestation of the triumph of popular constitutional methods and emerging institutional democratic values in Africa, retiredGeneral Obasanjo’s imperious, know-it-all, emerging project for asit-tight presidency in Nigeria reminds us all of the 1970 sold Africa where constitution-tweaking soldiers (his colleagues) andpower drunks funnily believed their country’s sun rose andshone at their hideous and idiosyncratic say-so. We won’t go back there; no, not now that we have the great Nelson Mandelaas our icon, historical benchmark, and reference point. Obasanjo makes it difficult for Obasanjo to be a statesman; no doubt, he’s a regional leader.