USAfrica: APGA’s Otti draws record-breaking crowd, rally in Isiala Ngwa (pixs)

Special to USAfrica [Houston & Aba] • USAfricaonline.com

Dr. Alex Otti, the 2019 governorship elections flagbearer for APGA in Abia State has been gaining momentum, with about 4 weeks to a return ‘match’ in what will turn out, most likely, as a 3-way clash: the incumbent Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of the PDP, Dr. Alex Otti of APGA and Dr. Uche Ogah of the APC.

Otti’s event — the Isiala Ngwa north and south rally held 14 hours ago on Friday, February 1, 2019.

He brought a message of hope for a better Abia while noting what he chronicled as a record of failures, improper use of public funds and incompetence alleged against the Governor. He added that the condition and welfare of the Isiala Ngwa communities have not improved under Ikpeazu. •By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of USAfrica and author of the 2019 book, MLK, MANDELA & ACHEBE: Power, Leadership & Identity