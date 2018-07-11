CHIDO
USAfrica: Alex Otti to announce he’s running, again, for Abia Governor on July 20
Special to USAfricaonline.com @Chido247
USAfrica has confirmed that the 2019 governorship battle royale will be in the eastern state of Abia as the two major personalities, namely banker/economist Dr. Alex Otti of APGA and incumbent Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu of the PDP return to the political trenches to compete, again.
Otti is expected to announce his decision to run, again, for Abia Governor next week, on July 20 — at the grounds of Ngwa High School at Osisioma/Aba.
Both men fought a hard fight in 2015 for the top prize which was announced by INEC to have been bagged by Ikpeazu, with ex-Gov. Theodore Orji as his chief sponsor.
Otti and his supporters insist that the former Group Managing Director of Diamond Bank of Nigeria “won the election but was rigged out.” Ikpeazu and his supporters, on the other hand, argue that “we won the election, and we’re ready for them.”
USAfricaonline.com can also report that in the 2019 campaign that Dr. Otti will give high priority to the sanctity of all votes. He told USAfrica that “this time, more than in any other election, all votes, every vote must count.”
*By Dr. Chido Nwangwu who appears as an analyst on the CNN and SkyNews, serves as the Founder & Publisher of the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the internet, USAfricaonline.com and author of the 2019 book on Power, Leadership & Identity [MLK, Mandela & Achebe]. He served as an adviser to Houston’s Mayor on Africa business.
CHIDO
USAfrica: PDP, Obasanjo and Jonathan failed Nigeria. By Hafsat Abiola
Special to USAfrica [Houston] • USAfricaonline.com • @Chido247
(slightly edited for context by USAfrica)
Please nobody should abuse my late father (MKO Abiola).. with this sudden noise that “Buhari was playing politics” (by honoring MKO through declaring June 12 as Nigeria’s democracy day).
When did it become a crime for politicians to play politics?
Were they not voted in to play politics?
Will it be wrong to develop our roads, infrastructure, free education, return oil blocks to the State instead of individuals?
What is this noise all about?
Jonathan was voted for by the South West in 2011, the same SW voted for Buhari in 2015, what is all this noise all about the SW going for Buhari?
Former president Obasanjo, the direct beneficiary of #June12, is from the same State with MKO; why didn’t he play politics and declare June 12?
Jonathan had opportunity for 5 years to do same, he rather gave Abacha from the North posthumous honor, pardoned ex-convict from the West, Alams from the South…
What do you call that?
Is that politics or chemistry?
16 years opportunity to acknowledge #June12 they refused to use the #PoliticalUndertone…
So are you expecting Buhari to use Biological or Chemical undertone to take such decision?
Why are you guys fixated about those supporting Buhari, is it not a choice and must you dictate to others?
You brought up religious sentiments prio to 2015 election, yet blamed Buhari fr being the religious bigot….
Jonathan was running from one Church to another, Sambo openly told them in the North that they must not vote for Buhari because Osinbajo is a Pastor of a big Church….Who is a religious bigot here?
I mean, who was running from one religious organisation to another in 2015 because of politics? Pastor Bosun came up with that sudden apostasy, wrapped up Jonathan PDP politics in the name of “wake up call” message.
I’m happy that I’m still here. I asked him when most of you were analyzing that heretic message that “Jonathan is fulfilling prophecy”…..
I asked a simple question: “Which prophecy is Jonathan”? Pastor Bosun went ahead to say “even if the Islamic party (APC) presents a Christian Governor in Lagos, you must not vote for him, you must vote for the other party (PDP)….” Wait, who was using religion?
Obasanjo removed Senate Presidents at will, removed any opposing voice, removed Fayose for a small insult, removed Ladoja with thugs in Ibadan…. Who are you calling “DICTATOR”? Muhammadu Buhari………
Obasanjo withheld Lagos State fund for 3 years, not minding how Lagosians would eat. President Yar’adua [Obasanjo’s successor] got there and released the funds.
Nigeria’s National Assembly [NASS] members are abusing Buhari openly, messing up everything at will, Fayose has been abusing Buhari for 4 years now…..
Not a single State in Nigeria has been denied their constitutional rights because of politics till date, all their funds, Paris fund, bail out, FAAC etc… But who is the DICTATOR? BUHARI.
Jonathan ensured that NASS opposition members were locked out including Tambuwa the Speaker of the house. They had to climb gate to gain access…..
Jonathan empowered OPCs in Lagos and they were destroying anything in Ikorodu to Ojota that looked like opposition party. Orga of DSS was used to invade APC secretariat, Journalist arrested and Newspapers siezed, we forgot all these….
Ekiti was militarised, Fayose was given power from Aso rock to order Military guys at will. Fayemi the incumbent at that moment was rendered powerless that he was shouting when Police commissioner was used by PDP and a guy was shot…All these videos and pictures are still here (google is your friend)…
But who is the dictator? BUHARI. Jonatahn met FX+ECA at $62 billion+. He DEPLETED it to less than $30 Billion in 5 years Jonathan sold crude oil for 5 years at an average of $100 per barrel of 2.2 million daily (2010-2014). Did he add a DIME to Nigeria purse in 5 years? NO.
Buhari the ILLITERATE sold oil at an average of $50 of less than 700,000 barrel at some points because of militancy, yet had moved that FX to $47 Billion in 3 years. Don’t say how much did he borrow if you don’t even have the figure borrowed between 2010-2015 without adding a dime to FX. Who is the ILLITERATE? BUHARIIII.
Jide Omokore, Aluko and oil goddess Alinson made an oil deal of N1 trillion and chose not to remit to Nigeria under GEJ. Did anyone raise eyebrow? INTEL of Atiku refused to remit to NPA, not until last year that “ordinary” Hadiza the NPA boss challenged INTEL and insisted the funds must be remitted.
A Christian Professor had been leading JAMB all through Obasanjo to Jonathan; yet for 40 years of JAMB, only N52 Million was remitted to FG….A Muslim Professor who was appointed just in two years of handling JAMB remitted over N15 Billion……FIFTEEN BILLION.
So who is following after righteousness?
For five years [of the Obasanjo and Jonathan’s different presidencies as Finance Minister Dr. Ngozi] Okonjo Iweala was paying over 45,000 ghost workers unabated, yet just within 3 years, “ordinary” Kemi Adeosun removed such nonsense.
CHIDO
USAfrica: IPOB tells Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu; after Fani-Kayode claimed Kanu is held on a warship, far off Bayelsa
USAfrica: IPOB tells Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu; after Fani-Kayode claimed Kanu is held on a warship, far off Bayelsa
By Chido Nwangwu.
Special to USAfrica (Houston} and USAfricaonline.com
Following up on the July 2, 2018 viral tweet by former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode that:
“Nnamdi Kanu is being kept on a Nigerian Naval warship, far off the coast of Bayelsa,” the controversial but popular organization, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has again called on the government led by retired Gen. Buhari to produce IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, for a judicial court assessment/trial on charges of treason.
“We call President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately release Kanu and those abducted alongside with him or await the catastrophic consequences their extra-judicial killing spree will cause in the near future.”
The statement reads:
“Nigerian Army that abducted him (Kanu) should charge him to court or release him to the British government.
It is now clear to all and sundry that the orchestrated sightings of our leader in Cameroon, Ghana, Niger Delta creeks, Malaysia, London and other weird and wonderful places were lies concocted and planted in mainstream Nigeria media to fool and confuse the public.
We, the global family of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB), and its leadership wish to reiterate our call to United Nations, Britain, USA and other civilised nations to compel Nigeria to produce our leader. Nigerian Army abducted him when they raided his home with deadly intent.
The periodic harassment of those that stood surety for our leader through Justice Binta Nyako’s court is a clever ploy to drum the false narrative into the brains of Nigerians that our leader jumped bail when in actual fact it was the army that invaded his home and killed 28 people in the process.
The government through its antics may have succeeded in convincing Nigerians that the deadly invasion of Kanu’s home by Nigerian soldiers that led to the killing of 28 persons does not matter and should be forgotten.”
Kanu and his parents have not been seen since September 14, 2017 when Nigerian soldiers bombarded the Kanus’ home in Isiama Afaraukwu, Abia state.
CHIDO
Nigeria captain Obi Mikel told 4 hours before World Cup game against Argentina his father was kidnapped
By Gerald Imray, AP Sports Writer
Nigeria captain John Obi Mikel played in a crucial World Cup match against Argentina four hours after being told his father had been kidnapped for ransom back home and would be shot if anyone talked to the police.
“I had to shut it out of my head and go and represent my country first,” Mikel said.
Mikel decided to hide the news from his teammates and coach so as not to destabilize the team and went ahead and played the game in Russia, the midfielder said in a statement released by his management company on Tuesday.
Mikel’s father, Michael Obi, was rescued from armed kidnappers by Nigerian police following a shootout in a remote, forest area in southeastern Nigeria on Monday, nearly a week after his abduction.
That allowed the player to talk about the incident publicly.
Police said Michael Obi, who was rescued along with his driver, had “recovered from the trauma of the kidnap.”
In a post on his official Twitter account later Tuesday, Mikel said his father was “recuperating with family.”
It was the second time Michael Obi had been kidnapped in Nigeria.
Mikel said he received a telephone call in St. Petersburg last Tuesday telling him of his father’s abduction as the Nigeria team was heading to the stadium to play in the World Cup against Lionel Messi and Argentina.
Nigeria lost 2-1 after a late Argentina goal and was eliminated from the World Cup as a result. Mikel played the whole game knowing that his father was in serious danger.
“I was emotionally distraught but had to make a decision about whether I was mentally ready to play the game,” Mikel said in his statement. “I was confused. I did not know what to do, but in the end I knew that I could not let 180 million Nigerians down.
CHIDO
USAfrica: FBI cyber-crime sweep targeting U.S., Nigeria lead to arrests in Houston area
•Follow us on Twitter @USAfricaLIVE • @Chido247, Facebook.com/USAfricaLIVE • Facebook.com/USAfricaChido
With multiple criminal schemes and enticements awash across the world wide web, the U.S Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has announced, in a news release to USAfricaonline.com, the initial impact of its large-scale, international cyber-crime sweep targeting fraudulent Business Email Compromise (BEC) transactions.
According to the FBI, “The international targeted sweep ran from January to early June 2018 and culminated in two weeks of focused law enforcement activity in the United States and Nigeria.”
In Texas’ Harris County, the FBI arrested 11 persons in ‘Operation Wire Wire’ which involved law enforcement partnership of the FBI Houston Cyber Task Force, the Houston Police Department, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.
The FBI Houston Cyber Task Force claimed the first domestic arrest in ‘Operation Wire Wire.’ The 11 suspects will face money laundering charges in the State of Texas.
In its description of how the Business email compromise schemes, also known as CEO impersonation schemes work, the Bureau notes they “are sophisticated scams targeting businesses working with foreign suppliers and other businesses that regularly perform wire transfer payments. The Email Account Compromise (EAC) component of BEC targets individuals who perform wire transfer payments. Foreign citizens who perpetrate BEC scams are often members of transnational criminal organizations which originated in Nigeria but have spread throughout the world.
On the implications, “the devastating effects of BEC and EAC scams on domestic victims impact not only the individual but the global economy. Scammers have stolen millions of dollars from individual victims and honest, enterprising businesses around the world,” stated FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Perrye K. Turner. “To avoid becoming a victim of BEC and EAC scams, verify the authenticity of any email you receive, especially those that request you to send money through a wire transfer,” cautions SAC Turner.
Also, the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) received complaints from 1,258 victims within the state of Texas with losses of almost $55 million, USAfricaonline.com has been informed, for 2017. •• By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of Houston-based USAfrica multimedia networks, first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the internet USAfricaonline.com; and recipient of several journalism and public policy awards. He has been profiled by the CNN International for his pioneering works on multimedia/news/public policy projects for Africans and Americans. He worked previously for the Nigerian Television Authority, Platform magazine, and the Daily Times of Nigeria; and has served as adviser on Africa business to Houston’s former Mayor Brown. USAfrica, CLASSmagazine and USAfricaonline.com are assessed by the CNN and The New York Times as the largest and arguably the most influential African-owned, U.S-based multimedia networks. USAfrica established May 1992.
CHIDO
USAfrica: Yoruba leaders in Afenifere say Buhari is the god-father of Fulani herdsmen
*Communique of the General Assembly of Afenifere, an influential leadership organization championing the interests of the Yorubas of southwest Nigeria, after their meeting of June 26, 2018, at the Akure home of their Leader, Chief R.F Fasoranti. USAfrica [Houston] and USAfricaonline.com are publishing the communique with minor editing – for clarity:
After exhaustive deliberations on the state of the nation, the following communique was adopted:
1, Plateau Genocide and President Buhari’s conflict of interest: Meeting was devastated by the genocide that took place in Plateau State on Sunday [June 24, 2018] in which over 200 deaths occurred by eyewitnesses accounts deaths but the police admitted 100. These wanton killings and official irresponsibility portrays Nigeria as a barbaric entity and we, [the] Yoruba people, are pained living in the same space with the bestial elements who kill innocent people in cruel manner.
The images of little children killed mercilessly with open skulls make anyone with human blood flowing in his or her veins to shrink.
We are further distressed that the response of President Buhari to the murder of hundreds of our citizens did not attract a word of sympathy or regret .
It is very infuriating that the President’s response and that of Miyetti Allah appeared to have been authored from the same laptop.
The Chairman of North Central zone of Miyetti Allah, Danladi Ciroma, said the attacks were a retaliation for the loss of three hundred cows. Said he “These attacks are retaliatory …. Those who carried out the attacks must be on revenge mission …Fulani herdsmen have lost over 300 cows in the last few weeks…..Since these cows were not found, no one should expect peace in the areas.”
President Buhari who is also the Grand Patron of Miyetti Allah who described the Fulani herdsmen terror as “herdsmen/farmers” clashes (a case of two fighting but dead bodies only on one side) also repeated the missing cows and even added another charge Miyetti Allah did not remember: According to information available to the Presidency about one hundred cattle had been rustled by a community in Plateau State, and some herdsmen were killed in the process. The State Governor, Simon Lalong had had invited the aggrieved groups and pleaded against further action …Less than forty eight hours later violence broke out (a euphemism for the word “retaliation” used by Miyetti Allah Chief).
The President used the word “thugs” thrice to describe protesting residents while admitting that human life was becoming “increasingly cheap ” under his watch without saying what he is doing to make it worthy or bring the herdsmen who have admitted killing people to book.
He also repeated the blame game of “desperate people ” causing instability and chaos” in furtherance of the vain attempt by the administration to divert attention from Fulani herdsmen responsible for the serial murders.
Three months ago, we did say that the President is afflicted by conflict of interests as Grand Patron of Miyetti Allah and the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria . It is the affliction that has seen him now functioning as a Miiyetti Allah godfather at a time he should be presidential .We asked him and we are calling on him to make a choice between the two.
It is pointless at this stage making any demand on this incorrigible administration.
We ask our people to have special prayers for the souls of all those killed and for God to have mercy on Nigeria in all our mosques on Friday 29th June in our churches on Sunday 1st of July, and for Him to see us through the last few months of this administration .
Politically, Nigerians must now gird their loins and see the democratic uprooting of this administration as a task that must be done in 2019 so as to save the the country from utter destruction .There is no land where the blood of the innocent is being shed daily like Nigeria that can make progress in any area of human endeavor. ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!
2, RESTRUCTURING IS A NATIONAL AGENDA
At a time when the country as at the verge of collapse as a result of structural defects ,we noted that the President while receiving Urhobo leaders on Monday was still da missed the popular call for restructuring of the country when he said “Every group asking for restructuring has got their own agenda and I hope it can be accommodated by the constitution ”
We say without any reservation to Mr President that the call for restructuring is a selfless call borne out of the need to retrieve Nigeria from the brink of collapse and put It back on track .If the President talks about people with personal agenda on restructuring ,it. Can only be those who insert it in their manifestos to win elections and turn around to say they are getting different definitions of restructuring after they came to power .
We insist that for the country to move forward and develop ,it has to be restructured into a proper federation .
3, NO PUBLIC FUNDED RANCHES IN YORUBALAND
Meeting rejects the idea of public funded ranches which is an imperialist agenda of cresting Federal Cattle Territories across Nigeria .We insist that Cattle rearing is a private business and the Government has no business getting involved if there was no sinister.
No inch of Yoruba land will be available for such and no Governor should cede any land for such.
Yinka Odumakin
National Publicity Secretary
Afenifere
CHIDO
USAfrica: Since Nigeria’s World Cup pipe-dream has exploded, time to return to issue of killings
Rejoinders to the Tuesday June 26, 2018 World Cup soccer photo editorial comment by USAfrica Publisher Chido Nwangwu, titled ‘ARGENTINA ENGAGES HAND TO BEAT NIGERIA.’
By Patrick Nwadike, contributing editor of USAfricaonline.com
The better team won. Argentina outclassed Nigeria in all departments: ball control, consistent incursion into Nigeria’s side/18 meter and skill.
In the 2nd half, Nigeria midfield completely collapsed, yet, Nigeria’s coach didn’t bring in fresh legs up until just about 3 minutes to end of match and Argentina was ahead.
Nigeria tried, but it’s time to go home and face what is most important: the wanton killing of citizens everywhere, last of which was in Plateau state. Were Nigerians getting their priorities right, the shouldn’t have played in the 2018 World Cup.
By Emmanuel Kanu Ivi
Including engaging the Hand of God; because even God is angry with Nigeria for the massive killings of innocent Christians in Nigeria by Fulani Jihadists masquerading as herdsmen.
The Federal Government of Nigeria is saying nothing and absolutely doing nothing. Plateau state, Benue and North Eastern States Christians are still being killed in large numbers even as this World Cup fiesta is going on.
We don’t need to be celebrating any victory when those people over there are wailing in pains and in the graves.
CHIDO
#WorldCup Nigeria’s superstar Musa predicts he’ll sink Argentina with 2 goals. By Chido Nwangwu
Nigeria’s superstar Musa predicts he’ll sink Argentina with 2 goals
By Chido Nwangwu. @Chido247
The most popular man and soccer player in Nigeria – the next 10 days – is Ahmed Musa who scored two scintillating goals against Iceland on Friday. Those points propelled the country’s Super Eagle to 2nd place in the group.
He blasted the ball 49th minute flawless connection from artful right-wing striker, Victor Moses, to secure the first goal. And, again, at the 75th minute, Musa, the former Premier League club Leicester who is concluding his new deal with CSKA Moscow froze Iceland.
Immediately, he became Nigeria’s all-time leading World Cup scorer with four goals. Next Tuesday, Nigeria.will take on the psychologically frazzled Lionel Messi-led Argentina.
Meanwhile, Musa has predicted “It’s possible I’m going to score another two goals.” If he does, a new superstar will be etched into the collective memory of Nigerians, Africans and the world’s soccer history.
CHIDO
At World Cup Soccer 2018, Senegal outplays Poland 2-1
Senegal’s swift and stylish national team became the first to get a victory from the African continent at the 2018 World Cup soccer.
A few minutes ago, Senegal defeated Poland 2-1.
CHIDO
Nigerian democracy and June 12: case for Abiola presidency
By Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa
Special to USAfrica [Houston] and USAfricaonline.com
For a nation that seemed to be in denial for 25 years, monumental history was made in Nigeria this week of June 12, 2018, as the country’s leadership awakened to face the truth of its recent struggles for democracy.
On June 12, 1993, Nigerians went to the polls to elect a civilian democratic President. The election was generally adjudged to be peaceful, free and fair but the official result was not released. The military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida [IBB] cancelled the elections using all kinds of subterfuge or so it seemed. A motley group of cash & carry politicians led by then irrepressible but now silent Arthur Nzeribe, connived with an equally cash & carry judiciary to give IBB an alibi to cancel the elections. The nation, especially, Southern Nigeria rose up in protest against IBB and his henchmen. I fully remember late Dr Beko-Ransome Kuti, Barrister Femi Falana and the trade unionist Frank Kokori leading protests which many of us joined on Ikorodu Road and Airport Road marching to Alausa in Lagos.There were bon fires all over Lagos and other parts of the South West and for the real first time in modern Nigerian history since the women riots, a full blown civil disobedience was in full swing dragging economic activities to a halt for weeks. Many Nigerians panicked, afraid that another civil war was imminent causing many to relocate( Oso Abiola).
The Peoples ‘pressure’ compelled IBB to step aside, enthroning Chief Shonekan’s interim National Government (ING). Nigerians were not sure whether to support Shonekan or not despite the very spirited efforts which his government made to reset the nation for a new phase of economic development. The empaneling of the Vision 2010 committee was one of such Strategic initiatives by Shonekan. Sensing that Nigerians were ambivalent regarding the interim National government and perhaps more in keeping with written secret scripts held between IBB and his man Friday, Sani Abacha, Shonekan was forced to resign and with it his government came crashing. Abacha, the ultimate dictator assumed office. It is on record that Chief MKO Abiola the then presumed winner, but now confirmed( by PMB)of the June 12 1993 election was one of the earliest persons to pay a courtesy call on Abacha.
Why he did so? Only historians will tell. But some of us suspected that Abacha played a fast one on him. Perhaps he naively believed Abacha was going to’ restore the kingdom to Israel ‘. Rather, Abacha locked up MKO as the man made efforts to claim his victory. Abacha latter died after he had seized and put Nigeria in his pocket but God delivered Nigeria. Soon after Abacha’s death, hope was raised that MKO would be sworn in as President.
But that was not to be.
The nation woke up one day,to hear that MKO Abiola had been despatched to his ancestors. I thought the Nation was going to burn. Only a tepid response perhaps similar to the one David made when his son born out of adulterous relationship with Uriah’s wife died. While the Child was sick, David was in visible agony,refusing to eat or bath. So when the child eventually died, his aides thought he was going to kill himself. But the guy thought otherwise. No need to cry over split milk. He shaved, had his bath and ordered a sumptuous meal. Nigerians moved on with the fast transition to civil rule plan of Abdulsalami Abubakar or so it seemed.
Former military ruler, Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo was thrust on the Nation by the Northern military establishment led by the irrepressible IBB himself.
Against all odds including sidelining those who midwifed the new democracy and who prepared to assume the Presidency, people like late Dr Alex Ekwueme and Chief Olu Falae, OBJ, past military head of State returned as a civilian democratic President of Nigeria. It was said that the North gave the presidency to the West to appease them for denying Abiola the presidency. But was the West appeased? It did not look so, as the West at first,essentially, did not seem to have supported OBJ. In the 1999 elections, it was predominantly the North,the Middle belt and the East that gave OBJ victory. The initial hostility of the West led by Bola Tinubu’s Alliance for Democracy(AD) continued almost through OBJ’s 8-year tenure. Whether this was the main reason OBJ never paid any attention to Abiola and the June 12 movement, one may never know. But through out his tenure OBJ hardly brought Abiola or June 12 into any discussion and one could conclude he wanted the issue buried and forgotten .
President Umaru Yardua’s health did not give him enough time to pay attention to several critical national issues and so it is difficult to say if he would have had a different view about Abiola and June 12, even though the national honor he gave to Gani( which Gani eventually rejected) showed a softness to human right activists. Jonathan,who was in my view the first and perhaps till date the only true democrat in this 4th Republic to rule Nigeria showed more understanding to the June 12 issues. It is on record that he decided to Honour the memory of MKO by naming an important national institution after him- University of Lagos.Again the AD now turned ACN political movement of the South West Nigeria mobilized very strongly to oppose that honour. The democratic Jonathan retreated and perhaps that laid to rest any other plans that he may have had.
Then enter President Muhammadu Buhari( PMB) under the political amalgam called APC as arranged between Tinubu’s Southwest dominated ACN , Buhari’s Northern dominated CPC and the Bugaje/ Amaechi/ Saraki minority belt-led nPDP. This party paraded democratic principles at formation but as at now has become a Democratic Party with very few true democrats if any at all. Much of the promises it made during the campaigns, including those in its manifesto have been largely ignored or denied. Majorly, it promised to restructure Nigeria but came to power and became the major obstacle to restructuring Nigeria. Because of the apparent poor performance of PMB, in its chosen key Result areas- Security, anti-corruption and the Economy, it has lost some of its most ardent supporters. Prominent among these are the leading lights of Nigeria’s Military establishment – IBB, TY and OBJ. In addition, the Country seems to be slowly descending into a dictatorship with the unfolding erosion of the powers and relevance of the Legislature and a patently evident repression and intimidation of the main opposition Party- PDP. As last week closed OBJ issued a statement claiming that his freedom and life were in danger essentially because of his criticism of PMB’s lackluster governance performance. As I read that statement, my mind went back to the Abacha days and I asked my self: are we seeing the reincarnation of Abacha?
It is in this charged political milieu where we were wondering how we got here that PMB sprung the greatest surprise of his tenure. In a twinkle of an eye, he rewrote history and did what Napoleon could not do. According to the media reports,he acknowledged for the first time that Chief MKO Abiola of blessed memory actually won the June 12, 1993 elections. To demonstrate this, he awarded MKO the highest National Honour of the Nation- GCFR , reserved for only Heads of State of Nigeria. Abiola’s Vice-Presidential candidate Babagana Kingibe was awarded GCON- the Honour for Vice Heads of State or Vice-Presiedents as the case may be. He also gave similar Honour to Gani Fawhenmi, the late human rights crusader and democratic icon. To cap it up, he changed the date for the observance of Nigeria’s democracy day from May 29 to June 12. These are issues which the June 12 movement, other pro-democracy groups and Abiola’s family have consistently canvassed over these many years.
Since this surprise was sprung, there have been several comments in the media. The consensus is that this is a good move but done with a motive to score political points( cheap or costly).And then I ask, what is wrong with that? My wish is that PMB would score many more of such political points. How wonderful it will be for us to wake up tomorrow to hear that a man from the South East has been made the Inspector-General of Police for example!( please this not to say that I have joined the Senate to fight IGP Idris and I pray that this my humble suggestion is not mischievously transmitted to him). Or how will it be wrong to hear tomorrow that he has accepted the recommendations of the 2014 political conference and ordered immediate implementation or agreed to drastically restructure Nigeria using the six -geopolitical zones as federating units for example. Let him score all the political points( cheaply or costly).For one thing, they will help write off his current political deficits and perhaps place him on the positive. Won’t that be a good thing for Nigeria?
Additionally I have heard suggestions that he should do more than what he has done. People have suggested that Abiola and Kingibe should be paid arrears of their salaries as President and Vice President. This is only fair. Others have suggested that Kudirat Abiola who died in the struggle for her husband’s mandate should be equally honoured and I agree. Others are requesting that Government should help rebuild Abiola’s businesses that have failed. I demure on that. Indeed I am hoping that other heroes of June 12 like Dr Beko Ransome-Kuti, Tony Enahoro, Balarabe Musa, Ndubuisi Kanu, Yinka Odumakin and comrade Kokori should also be honored. In similar manner, Nigeria must not forget the sacrifices of Leaders like General Thomas Aguiyi- Ironsi, Col Adekunle Fajuyi, Shehu Musa Yardua,Alfred Rewane, Dele Giwa and many others who have died in the bid to bring peace and unity to Nigeria. They and their families and businesses need recognition, honour, resuscitation and restitution. What is good for the goose must also be good for the gander!
But for me really, to bring this June 12 matter to a full and final closure, I suggest we should go the whole hog and inaugurate an Abiola Presidency. Since Babagana Kingibe survived MKO as VP, he should by the enforcement or re-enactment of the doctrine of necessity by the Senate be inaugurated as the President and he can choose a VP, perhaps the Chairman of SDP in 1993 or his Vice, if the chairman is indisposed . Alternatively, MKO’s first son can become the VP. If this my ‘revolutionary’ idea is acceptable to the good people of Nigeria, we can inaugurate this government on June 12 next year. In which case we will not need to go through the pain, torture and expense of holding presidential elections next year, which if care is not taken and we continue the way we are going as today may run into painful hitches. Can some one please stand to support this motion? •Ohuabunwa, recipient of Nigeria’s national award, OFR, is a leading public policy analyst who contributes commentaries to USAfrica. His email is sam@starteamconsult.com
CHIDO
Soccer: Nigeria’s World Cup squad of 23; the full list, names
Soccer: Nigeria’s World Cup squad of 23; the full list, names
Goalkeepers: Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba), Francis Uzoho (Deportivo La Coruna), Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United).
Defenders: Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor), Tyronne Ebuehi (Den Haag), Elderson Echiejile (Brugge), Bryan Idowu (Amkar Perm), Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes), William Ekong (Bursaspor), Leon Balogun (Brighton), Kenneth Omeruo (Kasimpasa).
Midfielders: John Obi Mikel (Tianjin TEDA), Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor), Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester), Oghenekaro Etebo (Las Palmas), John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva), Joel Obi (Torino).
Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Leicester), Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester), Victor Moses (Chelsea), Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai), Alex Iwobi (Arsenal), Simeon Nwankwo (Crotone)
U.S says it will investigate Zimbabwe presidential election violence; MDC disputes result; winner acknowledges there were “challenges”
Saraki: Flagrant persecution by Buhari’s government forced me to quit APC
Zimbabwe’s presidential election offers opportunity for post-Mugabe progress. By Wilf Mbanga
USAfrica: “Resign! Get out of office!” – Bishop Oyedepo tells Nigeria’s President Buhari
Nigeria’s 2019 Elections: U.S groups warn about security threats
BrkNEWS #BokoHaram overruns army base; hundreds of soldiers missing in northern Nigeria
USAfrica: PDP, Obasanjo and Jonathan failed Nigeria. By Hafsat Abiola
USAfrica: Alex Otti to announce he’s running, again, for Abia Governor on July 20
Nigeria’s 2019 Elections: U.S groups warn about security threats
USAfrica: “Resign! Get out of office!” – Bishop Oyedepo tells Nigeria’s President Buhari
USAfricaTV
Twitter Live
THE BOOK
Trending
-
AFRICA3 weeks ago
BrkNEWS #BokoHaram overruns army base; hundreds of soldiers missing in northern Nigeria
-
AFRICA3 weeks ago
Nigeria’s 2019 Elections: U.S groups warn about security threats
-
AFRICA2 weeks ago
USAfrica: “Resign! Get out of office!” – Bishop Oyedepo tells Nigeria’s President Buhari
-
AFRICA1 week ago
Zimbabwe’s presidential election offers opportunity for post-Mugabe progress. By Wilf Mbanga
-
EDITORS PICK7 days ago
Saraki: Flagrant persecution by Buhari’s government forced me to quit APC
-
AFRICA2 days ago
U.S says it will investigate Zimbabwe presidential election violence; MDC disputes result; winner acknowledges there were “challenges”