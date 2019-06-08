By CHIDO NWANGWU. @Chido247

As the power play and coalitions move in different directions, former two-term Governor of Abia State and APC Senator-elect for Abia State north, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has told USAfrica international magazine and USAfricaonline.com that the quest over who should be the Deputy Senate President of Nigeria “is a triple test of the goals of fairness, inclusiveness and an equitable relationship by the country’s political elite with our primarily Igbo/south east political zone.”

Kalu said “I’m optimistic that these leaders who are coming into the Senate are men and women of fairness and equity. I know several of them. I’m one of the experienced legislators coming back to the National Assembly,, having served in the 1980s.”

He noted that “it must please be noted that when you combine my . experiences in civic leadership, democracy and of course in business, you’ll see that I am, at this time, the most qualified to serve the entire Nigeria.”