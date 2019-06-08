0

By CHIDO NWANGWU. @Chido247

As the power play and coalitions move in different directions, former two-term Governor of Abia State and APC Senator-elect for Abia State north, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has told USAfrica international magazine and USAfricaonline.com that the quest over who should be the Deputy Senate President of Nigeria “is a triple test of the goals of fairness, inclusiveness and an equitable relationship by the country’s political elite with our primarily Igbo/south east political zone.”

Kalu said “I’m optimistic that these leaders who are coming into the Senate are men and women of fairness and equity. I know several of them. I’m one of the experienced legislators coming back to the National Assembly,, having served in the 1980s.”

He noted that “it must please be noted that when you combine my . experiences in civic leadership, democracy and of course in business, you’ll see that I am, at this time, the most qualified to serve the entire Nigeria.”

Chido247
USAfrica is an international multimedia company, founded since 1992 by Dr. Chido Nwangwu [author of Mandela & Achebe: Leadership, Identity and Footprints of Greatness], with its headquarters in Houston, Texas. Also, he established the 1st African-owned, U.S.-based professional newspaper published on the internet USAfricaonline.com, both assessed by the CNN and The New York Times as the largest and arguably the most influential African-owned, U.S-based multimedia networks. USAfrica’s first print edition of USAfrica magazine published August 1993; USAfrica The Newspaper on May 11, 1994; The Black Business Journal in 1998; CLASSmagazine on May 2, 2003; PhotoWorks.TV in 2005, and several platforms and products. USAfricaonline.com is powered by the global resources of USAfrica, CLASSmagazine, CLASSmagazine.TV, PhotoWorks.Tv, USAfrica.TV, MandelaAchebeChido.com, AchebeBooks.com and ChidoNwangwu.com

USAfrica: Buhari’s APC engulfed in crises; ex-chairman, others slam Oshiomhole as incompetent

Previous article

USAfrica: Catholic priest Duru sued by retired American teacher, alleging rape

Next article

Comments

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

More in CHIDO