By CHIDO NWANGWU

The multi-front crises developing in Nigeria’s ruling party, ironically named the All Progressives Congress (APC) continue to excalate while casting doubts about its handling of the soon-to-be inaugurated federal legislators’ leadership. The party is also grappling with losing more governorship and legislative seats following court rulings underscoring the consequences of shoddy and in some cases corrupt imposition of favoured aspirants.

The sweeping, court-ordered disqualifications of APC candidates in Zamfara, and Kaduna’s Governor El-Rufai wagging his finger directly into political face of Bola Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos [in Lagos] and called Tinubu a drug dealer have fuelled the war of words.

A few hours ago, the immediate former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, John Odigie-Oyegun, denounced the leadership style of incumbent National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole. “He engages his mouth before engaging his mind, so he offends party members. So, how does that constitute traps by Oyegun, the erstwhile chairman?”

Odigie-Oyegun stated like the Deputy National Chairman (North), Lawal Shuaibu, that Oshiomhole should resign.

Odigie-Oyegun said, “Oshiomhole fails because he lacks the temperament that is required to run a political party. He lacks the capacity to manage the different interests and tendencies that constitute a political party.