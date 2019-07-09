0

By Chido Nwangwu. Special to USAfricaonline.com and USAfrica multimedia networks, Houston.

One of Nigeria’s former top bank executives, currently the Governor of the pro-business Anambra State, Willie M. Obiano, flew into the east coast to meet with the Mayor of Orange in New Jersey, on Monday July 8, 2019. The Mayor and the Chief Executive of The City of Orange Township, is Dwayne D. Warren.

Earlier on Sunday July 7, 2019, Gov. Obiano told USAfrica’s Founder Chido Nwangwu that “my trip to the city of Orange will include the signing of MOUs (Memorandum/Memoranda of Understanding} and exploration of possible areas of business.”

Also, in its commitment to extend its business/investments/accomplishments message, the Anambra State Government will appear, this July 2019, in a multipage USAfrica international magazine.

The goal is to reach the influential, triple demographics/readership of USAfrica: international investors, the Anambra/Nigeria/Africa diaspora and domestic/local influencers inside Nigeria.

