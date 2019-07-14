0

On Sunday, July 14, 2019 in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals, the north African country of Algeria and Nigeria will go in a showdown of almost matched, competitive skills.

The winner will take on either Senegal and Tunisia in the final of the popular championship on Friday.

To get this far, Nigeria secured a 2-1 win over South Africa in the quarter–finals, while Algeria defeated Ivory Coast on penalty kicks.

At the blast of the referee’s whistle, the sky high expectation of victory will be put to test, again…. By Chido Nwangwu


Chido247
