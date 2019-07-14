AFRICACHIDOEDITORS PICKNEWSSPORTS

Algeria’s international superstar Mahrez shot down Super Eagles of Nigeria

Algeria’s international superstar forward player Riyad Mahrez shot down the ambitions of the Super Eagles of Nigeria by weaving a stunning free kick, securing a 2-1 in the heated Africa Cup of Nations semi-final encounter.

Therefore, Algeria will confront Senegal in the final match this Friday. Tunisia lost 1-0 to Senegal, by scoring against their own side. By Chido Nwangwu

