USAfrica | The art of his malice: acid-tongue Trump, Obama and Coronavirus. by Chido Nwangwu

The two men could not be more opposite in terms of style, substance, outlook, and mannerism. To be sure, Barack Obama, born August 4, 1961, and 44th president of the United States, carries on with his style that is calibrated, measured, and deliberate. On the other hand, Donald J. Trump, born June 19, 1946, and 45th president of the United States, is more self-centric, combative, and impulsive.

Where Obama bites his tongue before speaking his mind, Trump loads liters of acid to diminish, stereotype and demonize his opponents. Where Obama provides the soothing balm of consolation and condolences, Trump provides bile and provocations.

In situations that demand that he plays the role of the father of the nation, Trump berates the victim with his torrent of early morning tweets.

It is a common standard for the president of the United States to serve as the chief comforter of the people during crisis and adversity. Mr. Trump has failed to uphold this responsibility.

Only a few hours ago, as Americans are wondering about the increasing deaths from the Coronavirus rising to 100,000 this weekend, President Trump cannot help but blame his predecessor Obama for his failings from the fact that he did not prepare the country for the outbreak and pandemic.

To make matters even more complicated, he gives non-Physician based self-medicating advice that he uses hydroxychloroquine as a preemptive action against Coronavirus. He demonstrated the disregard for safety, health standards, and advisories, which require everyone to wear a mask. Still, his petulance has become toxic and self-defeating, and he elevates his infantile disregard for health and safety as a “badge of honor.” It would be comical if it were not so severe and dangerous. He’s standing with about 20 individuals who are wearing masks with him as the only one not following safety precautions. He does not speak very well of his regard towards responsibility and example for the citizenry of the United States.

At some point, before the November 2020 presidential elections, Mr. Trump will have to awaken to his duties. The first being protection and safety of Americans. The fact is that an overwhelming majority of Americans are concerned and scared by the unpredictable, pervasive, and deadly impact of the Coronavirus.

The other point Mr. Trump needs to answer to is that the Coronavirus does not discern whether you are Republican, Democrat, Independent, or a member of the Green Party. It is astonishing that rather than restrain and banish the deadly pandemic, he wastes time by distracting citizens into reckless directions on self medication and other forms of quackery.

With a straight face, even after failing to prepare the country for the pandemic, he still sees it as worthy of his sense of responsibility to say that Obama and “his People should be put in Jail.”

Mr. Trump’s disrespect, hostility, nakedly racialist antagonisms against Obama, the first African American president of the United States [2008-2016] was obvious when he started spreading the false rumor that Barack Obama was not born in the United States. He, fundamentally, set an illegitimacy cloud over Obama’s candidacy and presidency.

Trump failed — as the goodness and bright penumbra of decency of America overwhelmed the dark alleys and goons of racism. I voted for Obama and attended his inauguration.

Behind and before the callous Trumpian lies and apparitions reside the defining worldview wherefore the two presidents are divergent in their recognition of the multiplicity and diversity which create the industry of the American people.

While Obama strives to bring people together with a message of hope, Trump trumpets a jarring staccato and headbanging message of division, antagonism, and supremacist rotations.

On Tuesday, February 19, 2008, I witnessed live as then-Senator Barack Obama addressed an enthusiastic 20,000 plus audience (inside and around) the Toyota Center in Houston.

Prophetically and remarkably, he told Houstonians and Americans his break-away win over the influential and institutionally backed Senator and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the Wisconsin primaries reflected further momentum towards the coming together of Americans of all stripes and races. In affirmation and appreciation, many chanted Obama’s mantra of change, “Yes, we can!” When the impact and dynamics of the Obama movement are explained in textual formats or even on television, it brings only a part of the totality of its socio-political breadth and purpose-driven, evangelistic frenzy. Mainly, he spoke about changing what he considers the prevailing “disease care” to real “healthcare” while challenging the youths of America to service. I saw several four-year-olds with their parents, enthusiastic college students and young professionals, hundreds of seniors over 60 years old chanting and throwing their fists into the air in a revivalist fervor and finality of resolve “Yes, We Can,” and affirming their shared hopes that the young, impressive candidate Obama will make a difference in their lives, s hould he become President of the United States; And he did so.

But he cautioned them that “The change we seek is still months and miles away.”

Trump is evidence we are, indeed, miles away!

Dr. Chido Nwangwu, award-winning multimedia executive, is the Founder of USAfrica and USAfricaonline.com, the first African owned, US based newspaper published on the Internet. He is the author of the November 2020 book MLK, Mandela and Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity; and served as adviser on Africa business to Houston’s former Mayor Dr. Lee P. Brown. Chido@USAfricaonline.com @Chido247