Sweet Songs of my thankfulness to you. By Chido Nwangwu

Sweet Songs of my thankfulness…. 

by Chido Nwangwu

 

 

THANK YOU! 

I Thank You for one 

of the One Thousand messages,

of commendation,

of encouragement,

on my latest assignment.

 

If you listen to the wind,

You’ll hear sweet songs of my thankfulness,

to You.

If you listen to me,

You’ll hear the humbling appreciation of my heart — 

rooted, in professionalism, 

ignited, by gratitude, 

set, in respect 

 

Yes; I remember You in 

my sweet songs of thankfulness, 

for, with your support, Internet history 

for our immigrant communities

USAfricaonline.com 

footprints etched in html digital history, forever! 

 

On print,

USAfrica magazine [1993], 

USAfrica The Newspaper [1994], 

CLASS magazine [2004], 

especially CLASS spotlighted the organic beauty, 

style and scholastic accomplishments of 

African women and families 

across America!

 

Yes; if you followed my songs 

of thankfulness   — since December 29, 

you’ll agree that I know I am specially:

Blessed, by God

Inspired, by my Family, 

Propelled, by the best friends anyone could ever wish for, 

powered, by USAfrica and our global network of friends and facilitators.

 

Thank you, for being one of the keys 

to the composition of our sweet songs of my thankfulness! 

 

I wish You a multitude of blessings!!

#TheAuthoritativeLink

Dr. Chido Nwangwu, the Founder of USAfrica multimedia networks and public policy organization since 1992 in Houston, established the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the Internet USAfricaonline.com. He served as adviser on Africa business to the ex-Mayor of Houston, Dr. Lee P. Brown. Chido is the first continental African to be admitted to the influential  organization, 100 Black Men of America. He is the author of the November 2020 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity. 3GreatMen.com

