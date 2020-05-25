Sweet Songs of my thankfulness to you. By Chido Nwangwu

Sweet Songs of my thankfulness….

by Chido Nwangwu

THANK YOU!

I Thank You for one

of the One Thousand messages,

of commendation,

of encouragement,

on my latest assignment.

If you listen to the wind,

You’ll hear sweet songs of my thankfulness,

to You.

If you listen to me,

You’ll hear the humbling appreciation of my heart —

rooted, in professionalism,

ignited, by gratitude,

set, in respect

Yes; I remember You in

my sweet songs of thankfulness,

for, with your support, Internet history

for our immigrant communities

USAfricaonline.com

footprints etched in html digital history, forever!

On print,

USAfrica magazine [1993],

USAfrica The Newspaper [1994],

CLASS magazine [2004],

especially CLASS spotlighted the organic beauty,

style and scholastic accomplishments of

African women and families

across America!

Yes; if you followed my songs

of thankfulness — since December 29,

you’ll agree that I know I am specially:

Blessed, by God

Inspired, by my Family,

Propelled, by the best friends anyone could ever wish for,

powered, by USAfrica and our global network of friends and facilitators.

Thank you, for being one of the keys

to the composition of our sweet songs of my thankfulness!

I wish You a multitude of blessings!!

Dr. Chido Nwangwu, the Founder of USAfrica multimedia networks and public policy organization since 1992 in Houston, established the first African-owned, U.S-based newspaper published on the Internet USAfricaonline.com. He served as adviser on Africa business to the ex-Mayor of Houston, Dr. Lee P. Brown. Chido is the first continental African to be admitted to the influential organization, 100 Black Men of America. He is the author of the November 2020 book, MLK, Mandela & Achebe: Power, Leadership and Identity. 3GreatMen.com

Copyrights reserved