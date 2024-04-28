Stop praying for Tinubu to succeed – Sam Amadi

Director of the Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Sam Amadi, has called on individuals to refrain from merely praying for the success of President Bola Tinubu but rather actively engage in efforts to ensure the prosperity of the nation under his leadership.

In a statement posted on his social media platform on Sunday, Sam Amadi emphasized the importance of holding President Tinubu accountable for his actions and speaking out against any perceived shortcomings in his administration.

Amadi stressed that blind faith in political leaders without critical evaluation of their performance could hinder the progress of the nation. He urged citizens to be vigilant and proactive in demanding transparency, accountability, and good governance from their leaders.

The call from Amadi comes amidst ongoing political discourse regarding the future trajectory of the nation under the leadership of President Tinubu. His remarks underscore the need for active citizen participation in the democratic process and the promotion of responsible governance.

In related news, a lecturer at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has been embroiled in controversy after allegedly being caught in a compromising situation with a female student inside his office. The incident has sparked discussions about ethical standards within academic institutions and the need for appropriate disciplinary measures to be taken.

As the nation grapples with various social, political, and economic challenges, voices like Amadi’s serve as reminders of the importance of civic engagement and accountability in shaping the future of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has recently made several key appointments, including naming individuals to head the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and the Niger Delta River Basin Development Authority (NDRBDA). These appointments signal the administration’s commitment to addressing environmental concerns and promoting sustainable development initiatives.

As the political landscape evolves, Nigerians continue to express their hopes and expectations for the future, emphasizing the need for inclusive governance and policies that prioritize the welfare and prosperity of all citizens.