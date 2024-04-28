Support USAfricaLIVE.com

DSTV price hike: Five alternatives Nigerians are opting for

DSTV price hike: Five alternatives Nigerians are opting for

Multichoice, a leading broadcasting company, has announced a significant increase in the prices of its offerings in Nigeria, marking the fourth adjustment in four months. The price adjustments, effective from May 1, 2024, affect various packages across the board.

Under the new pricing structure, the DStv Premium package sees a notable increase from N29,500 to N37,000, while the DStv Compact+ and Compact packages rise from N19,800 to N25,000 and from N12,500 to N15,700, respectively. Additionally, the Comfam package moves from N7,400 to N9,300, the Yanga package from N4,200 to N5,100, and the Padi package from N2,950 to N3,600. Other adjustments include HDPVR, Access Fees, and XtraView packages, all moving from N4,000 to N5,000.

The price restructuring also extends to GOtv offerings, with the Supa+, Supa, and Max packages witnessing increases from N12,500 to N15,700, N7,600 to N9,600, and N5,700 to N7,200, respectively. Similarly, the Jolli, Jinja, and Smallie packages are adjusted from N3,950 to N4,850, N2,700 to N3,300, and N1,300 to N1,575, respectively.

The announcement has sparked mixed reactions among social media users, with some expressing discontent over the timing of the increment amidst prevailing economic challenges. However, others argue that price hikes are commonplace across various sectors and industries.

Responding to the debate, Kelvin Odanz (@MrOdanz) highlighted alternative entertainment options available to Nigerians, suggesting that stable internet access opens doors to numerous services beyond traditional satellite TV. He emphasized the significance of exploring these alternatives rather than solely relying on DStv.

Meanwhile, David Ofor underscored the importance of Multichoice justifying the price increase by enhancing the value proposition for subscribers. He called for improvements in service quality to align with the revised pricing structure.

In light of the price adjustments, The Punch Newspaper delves into alternative options available to Nigerian consumers for their entertainment needs. These alternatives include:

1. Star Times: Known for its diverse channel offerings, including news, music, movies, and football content, Star Times presents a viable alternative to DStv with its considerable market share in Nigeria.

2. SLTV: Operated by Metro Digital Limited, SLTV offers a range of HD channels, including 10 sports channels broadcasting live football matches from various leagues. The company prides itself on providing premium digital TV content at affordable prices.

3. Android TV Box: These versatile devices connect to a TV set, allowing users to stream films, videos, series, and live programs. Android TV Boxes offer flexibility and affordability, catering to diverse entertainment preferences.

4. FireStick: Amazon’s Fire Stick plugs into a TV’s HDMI port, granting access to popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. While there’s no monthly fee for the device itself, a Prime membership enhances its value proposition.

Despite the price hike, Multichoice Nigeria assures subscribers of a “Price Lock” incentive, allowing them to maintain their current subscription rates for up to a year by paying before the due date each month. This initiative aims to alleviate concerns regarding immediate financial implications for subscribers.

As the debate continues, consumers are encouraged to explore alternative entertainment options that suit their preferences and budgetary constraints.

