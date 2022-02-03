USAfrica: Abdulsalami laments Nigeria’s insecurity “warfront is everywhere, war without any morality”

Abdulsalami laments Nigeria’s insecurity “warfront is everywhere, war without any morality”

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Nigeria’s former Head of State, retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has added his voice to the existential, daily danger of insecurity and deaths faced by Nigerians under the current leadership of President Mohammadu Buhari, also a retired General.

With an unsual frank and direct characterization of the situation in todays Nigeria, Abubakar said on February 2, 2022 at the 30th convocation of the Federal University of Technology (FUT) Minna, the Niger State capital, that “We are facing a hard time, security-wise. The warfront is everywhere. This is a war without any morality, where the old and the young are slaughtered without any cause.”

He cautioned that “Our security forces are overstretched. So, it is left to all of us to join hands in making sure we provide information, where possible, so that this situation will be addressed.”

He advised “As we go into politics, caution Nigerians and politicians. Please, wisely play the game. Avoid using our children and grandchildren for propaganda and …trying to make them do what we know is wrong. And for the youths, please, avoid being used as thugs and purveyors of disharmony and violence in the country.”

The former military ruler was awarded an honorary doctorate degree at the event.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...