Awarri launches Nigeria’s first multilingual large language model to accelerate AI in Nigeria

In a significant stride towards advancing Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology in Africa, Awarri, a leading AI enabler, has unveiled Nigeria’s inaugural multilingual Large Language Model (LLM). Developed in collaboration with Nigeria’s National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics (NCAIR), and data.org, this innovative initiative aims to accelerate AI development in Nigeria.

Large Language Models serve as the foundation for AI applications by harnessing vast amounts of data. Awarri’s LLM, designed to incorporate five indigenous Nigerian languages, marks a groundbreaking endeavor to compile the largest dataset of native Nigerian languages. This extensive dataset will fuel the creation of AI models and applications tailored specifically for Nigeria.

Data collection for the LLM will be facilitated through Awarri’s user-friendly platform accessible via the website www.langeasy.ai. Currently supporting five of Nigeria’s most widely spoken languages—Yoruba, Igbo, Hausa, Pidgin, Ibibio—along with accented English, the platform encourages users to contribute by translating English sentences into their local language. Additionally, plans are underway to incorporate more Nigerian languages into the platform in the future.

The launch of Nigeria’s first multilingual LLM underscores Awarri’s commitment to advancing AI across the continent. Headquartered in Lagos and founded by Silas Adekunle and Eniola Edun, Awarri operates as a full-stack AI company with a mission to address Nigeria’s youth unemployment challenge through the digital economy. By providing AI skills training and employment opportunities to local youth, Awarri aims to train and hire 5,000 individuals by 2026.

Silas Adekunle, CEO of Awarri, expressed his enthusiasm about the milestone achievement, stating, “This launch signifies a pivotal moment in Africa’s AI landscape. With the LLM, we aim to showcase the transformative potential of technology in preserving Nigeria’s diverse cultures.”

He emphasized the crucial role of data in AI development, highlighting the significance of capturing new datasets in indigenous Nigerian languages. Adekunle extended his gratitude to the partners—Nigerian National Information Technology Development Agency, National Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, and data.org—for their collaboration in this groundbreaking endeavor.

