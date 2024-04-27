Support USAfricaLIVE.com

Life

President Joe Biden Opens Up About Contemplating Suicide After Tragic Loss

In a candid interview with radio host Howard Stern, US President Joe Biden revealed that he considered taking his own life after the devastating loss of his first wife, Neilia, and their one-year-old daughter, Naomi, in a car crash in 1972. Biden shared that he thought about jumping off the Delaware Memorial Bridge, but the thought of his two surviving sons, Beau and Hunter, stopped him.

The President also spoke about his struggles with grief, including moments where he planned to get drunk to cope with his pain but couldn’t bring himself to do so. Biden has been open about his decision to abstain from alcohol due to his family history.

During the surprise appearance on Stern’s SiriusXM show, Biden also expressed his willingness to debate his Republican rival, Donald Trump, saying he would be “happy to debate him” at some point.
This rare and intimate conversation offers a glimpse into the President’s personal struggles and resilience in the face of tragedy.

US Relocates Troops from Chad Ahead of Presidential Election
