AFRICA

US Relocates Troops from Chad Ahead of Presidential Election

US Relocates Troops from Chad Ahead of Presidential Election

The US Pentagon has announced plans to temporarily reposition American troops from Chad, citing a “temporary step” ahead of the country’s presidential poll. The move comes after the Chadian air force chief ordered the US to halt its operations at an air force base.

The US State Department has emphasized that military deployments worldwide are made at the invitation and with the support of host nations. Spokesperson Vedant Patel stated that the US is in ongoing conversations with Chadian officials regarding their security partnership, acknowledging Chad’s focus on preparing for its upcoming presidential elections.

This development follows the recent withdrawal of US troops from neighboring Niger, highlighting a shift in US military presence in the region.

