Anambra’s former First Lady Mrs. Obiano wins APGA Senate primaries
Mrs. Ebelechukwu Obiano, wife of the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, has been declared winner of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) primaries for Anambra North Senate seat. Mrs. Obiano won 152 votes. Her husband’s former Chief of Staff, Primus Odili, got 120 votes. Former Commissioner for Information in Anambra State, Tony Nnachetta, got 5 votes and Sam Onwuteaka collected 2 votes.
Black woman to U.S Supreme Court, Biden, Republicans and recent history. By Chido Nwangwu