USAfrica: Ooni of Ife warns “descendants of Oduduwa ready to defend ourselves against invaders”

Ooni of Ife warns “descendants of Oduduwa ready to defend ourselves against invaders”

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

The influential and respected traditional ruler, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has issued a warning to those who executed or sponsored the June 5, 2022 bloody attack on St. Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa, Owo, Ondo State in southwest Nigeria that:

“Rather than discouraging us, this will rather strengthen us especially in our resolve to deploy manpower, resources and technology towards the protection of lives and properties. The six governors across the south west region and their brothers nationwide as well as the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government, should live up to their oaths of securing Nigerians and ensuring safety for the citizenry.”

He noted that “When calamities like this befall us without a single trace, the interpretation is that the intelligence unit of our country’s security architecture is probably faulty or completely missing. However, we the descendants of Oduduwa cannot be overrun in our own home as we are prepared and ready to defend ourselves against external invaders.”

The Ooni recalled: “We should all be reminded that yesterday Sunday (5th of June 2022) made it exactly one year when an invading gang of killer herdsmen killed at least over 20 people in Igangan, Ibarapa North local government of Oyo State on Saturday night, leaving several houses, the palace of the Asigangan and a popular petroleum station burnt in the attack when people were asleep. Exactly a year ago!”.

The statement by the Ooni was issued by his Director of Media & Public Affairs, Moses Olafare.

The attack by the so-called “unknown gunmen” on Sunday June 5, 2022 targeted worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church and reportedly killed, at least, 50 people including women and children during mass.

Also see USAfricaonline.com reports on this event: Peter Obi says bloody attack on church in Owo shows Nigeria “is fast becoming a failed state”.

Gov. Akeredolu promises “We shall never bow to the machinations of heartless elements in our resolves to rid our state of criminals.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Telegram

WhatsApp

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...