Bola Tinubu “bought the APC Presidential ticket”, PDP makes explosive allegation

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Nigeria’s main opposition Peoples Democratic Party has disparaged the ruling All Progressives Congress presidential nominee Bola Ahmed Tinubu as being set to engage on a fruitless effort, especially, against the PDP’s Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 elections.

“Asiwaju will soon realize that Nigeria is not one of his acquired estates or fiefdoms and that the Nigerian people are not his political string-puppets and retinue of (lackeys), from whom he bought the APC Presidential ticket.”

“Our Party also sympathizes with Asiwaju for embarking on a journey to nowhere as he is no match for PDP’s more popular, more competent and more prepared presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, the unifier and the people’s choice, who defeated President Buhari fair and square in the 2019 presidential election,” the PDP claimed.

The statement signed by spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba described the APC as “a fraudulent contraption that brought in the failed, corrupt and rudderless administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

