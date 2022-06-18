USAfrica: Bishop Felix Orji gets “honor of a Kentucky Colonel” from its Governor

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Bishop Felix Clarence Orji of the Anglican Diocese of the West (in the United States) has been granted the “honor of a Kentucky Colonel” by the Governor of Kentucky. It has been cited as “the highest title of honor bestowed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky.” It includes “Honorable” titular style recognition “preceding the names of civilians for noteworthy accomplishments, contributions to civil society, remarkable deeds, or outstanding service to the community, state, or a nation.”

USAfrica and USAfricaonline.com note that Bishop Orji has promised – regarding the honor – that “By God’s grace, I will to serve him faithfully as a good and godly citizen of these United States of America.”

