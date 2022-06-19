Nigerian-heritage RAF officers Charles and Colin Ihe at Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth

Nigerian-heritage RAF officers Charles and Colin Ihe at the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II 

Flt. Officer Charles Ihe and Flt. Officer Colin Ihe are twin brothers. They are commissioned officers in the Royal Air Force (RAF) of the UK.  

USAfricaonline.com and USAfrica magazine note that Flt Officer Charles Ihe and Flt Officer Colin Ihe led parts of the march during the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, celebrated a few days ago, this June 2022, in the UK. The colorful events marked the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on February 6, 1952 as the new monarch and head of the British Commonwealth. 

They have served in the Middle East, and several locations on RAF assignments.

Their parental roots are the Ihe family of Amuvi in the Arochukwu ancient kingdom of South Eastern Nigeria. By Chido Nwangwu, Founder & Publisher of USAfrica. Follow me Twitter.com/Chido247 

