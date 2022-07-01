USAfrica: Nigeria’s Peter Obi says his campaign not involved in decision by a support group to add his picture on Muslim prayer mats

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) of Nigeria, has said that his campaign organization was not involved in the controversial decision of one his support groups to include his picture on Muslim prayer mats.

He wrote and signed on his Twitter page, that: “The inclusion of my picture on the praying mat by a support group was misguided, even with the best of intentions. It didn’t emanate from my campaign team. I have deep respect for the Muslim faith and indeed, for every other religion. We will never mock any faith, ethnicity or gender. We are one Nigeria. -PO.”

Obi, a former Gov. of Anambra State of Nigeria, has become a major movement figure in the developing political battle of 2023 for the presidency of Nigeria. By Chido Nwangwu, USAfrica

