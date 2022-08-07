USAfrica: Amusan U.S-based, Nigerian record-breaking sprinter, wins, again

Special to USAfrica magazine (Houston) and USAfricaonline.com, first Africa-owned, US-based newspaper published on the Internet

Tobi Amusan, U.S-based, Nigerian record-breaking sprinter, has set a new record by winning the 100 meters hurdles at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

She made it in 12.30 seconds to set a new record, on Sunday August 7, 2022.

The 25-year-old said “Honestly, I believe in my abilities but I was not expecting a world record at these championships…. The goal is always just to execute well and get the win. So the world record is a bonus. I knew I had it in me but I could not believe it when I saw it on the screen after the semis. Before the final, I just tried to stay calm and to do my best. I took a deep breath knowing that I have some goals to accomplish and it worked pretty well. I knew it was very fast but not this fast.”

