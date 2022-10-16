23-years-old Woman arrested for attempting to smuggle cocaine worth R1.4m at airport in South Africa

Woman arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine worth R1.4m at OR Tambo airport in South Africa

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into the country on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the woman was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport.

“Intelligence information was gathered about the suspect who boarded a flight from Brazil to South Africa via Doha,” said Netshiunda.

During the search, police found 3.6 Kilograms of cocaine with an estimated value of R1.4 million.

The woman is expected to appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on drug trafficking charges. By Cebelihle Mthethwa/news24