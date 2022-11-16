USAfrica: Soludo will answer to Igbo deities – Ohanaeze

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the highest socio-cultural body in Igbo land, has called Governor Charles Soludo’s remarks on Peter Obi, a former governor of the state and the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the general election of 2023, stupid, irrational, and premature.

In a statement, Ohanaeze said that it had dragged Soludo to deities in Igbo land, for discrediting the legacies of Peter Obi.

Soludo, in his letter, titled ‘History Beckons and I Will Not Be Silent (Part 1)’ said Obi knows he is not going to win next year’s presidential election and that the probability of him winning is next to zero.

The statement signed by its Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, on Tuesday reads: “Governor Soludo’s actions are ridiculous, unreasonable and premature; there was no locus for the Governor’s outburst and the sanctions against Soludo to face Igbo deities will serve as a deterrent to South-East politicians who have been hired by enemies of Ndigbo and Nigerians to derail the Obi’s presidency in 2023.

“Governor Soludo exposed and indicted himself of treachery when he discredited APGA and Labour Party’s presidential candidates as not viable alternatives to win the 2023 elections.

“How can a state governor of two presidential candidates (APGA and LP) make such a public declaration?

“He has confirmed that he is the number one enemy of the new Nigeria and was hired by an unpopular presidential candidate who is looking for Igbo politicians to pull down Obi’s popularity ahead of the 2023 elections.

“We advise Soludo to concentrate on the current crisis in Anambra State and APGA and stop casting innuendo and aspersions on the person of Mr. Peter Obi. The LP presidential candidate is not in the same political party with him and is not fighting the Anambra State Government.”

